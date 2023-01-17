Man robbed, beaten after trying to buy car off Facebook Marketplace, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday after he robbed another man trying to buy a car during a Facebook Marketplace deal, records show.

According to his arrest affidavit, Marvell Travon Ward was charged with aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A man agreed Monday to meet a seller from Facebook Marketplace near Wells Station and Macon roads to buy a car, court documents say.

As he was walking to the location, the man was struck in the back of the head, knocking him off-balance, records show. The man told police investigators that the attacker was holding a handgun and wearing a mask.

The man also told police that another robber pointed a gun at him, records show.

The robbers told the man to take everything out of his pockets, court documents state. The man responded by throwing $2,000 in cash on the ground.

The robbers told the man to lower his head before they hit in the back of the head again, records show.

According to court documents, the robbers took the man’s cellphone and wrist watch and told him to leave. The man escaped and hid by nearby apartments, long enough to see the robbers take off their masks and walk to a home.

The man got help from a passerby, who took him to police officers, records show.

According to court documents, the officers escorted the man to where he was robbed. One of the robbers was found at the scene and arrested.

The robber was identified as Ward, who had a 9mm live bullet in his back pocket, court documents say.

Records show that Ward was sentenced to 12 years in prison after an aggravated robbery on Feb. 14, 2012.

