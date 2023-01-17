Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Fontana High School basketball men rise to the challenge; see video
After the Fontana High School basketball men surged to the CIF championship last winter, the Steelers lost most of their top players due to graduation. As a result, coach Mel Wilkins expected that the relatively young Steelers would endure some struggles this season, but he has been pleasantly surprised by their ability to rise to the challenge.
Fontana Herald News
Miller basketball ladies are showing great improvement during 2022-23 season
The Fontana A.B. Miller basketball ladies have endured some hard times over the past decade, but this year they are showing great improvement and are enjoying lots of success. The Rebels have roared to a 9-4 overall record in the 2022-23 season, including a 47-13 rout of Pacific on Jan. 11.
recordgazette.net
Former Yucaipa QB Ackermann remembered
Peter Ackermann, an early-1960s Yucaipa High quarterback, a beloved softball coach at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, and a successful businessman, has died at age 77. Ackermann passed away Dec. 3 as the result of a surgical procedure following lengthy health challenges, according to a news release from Oaks...
Fontana Herald News
Two Miller wrestlers perform well in tournament
Two Fontana A.B. Miller High School wrestlers performed well in tournament competition recently. Setsianna Kraynak took first place in the 116-pound weight class at the Montclair Lady Cavalier Classic girls’ wrestling tournament. She went 4-0 overall and won her championship match by a score of 11-9 in overtime. Also,...
Chuck McDonald III, 2025 Mater Dei (California) star cornerback, has high praise for USC visit
McDonald plays for one of the top high school football programs
pepperbough.com
Colton football standouts feature in Inland Valley All-Star Football Classic
Colton, CA—Seniors Colton Suchil and Xavier Sandoval were among 77 all-star football players across the Inland Empire selected to participate in the 7th annual Inland Valley All-Star Football Classic on Saturday. The event, hosted by IE Sports Net on Fox Sports Radio and sponsored by Baker’s Burgers, was held at Colton’s Memorial Stadium on a rain soaked Saturday afternoon.
iecn.com
Over 130 children from San Bernardino, Colton, and Rialto attend Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.’s Baseball Fitness Clinic
Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. held his 16th annual Baseball and Softball Fitness Clinic at the San Manuel Stadium on Saturday, January 14th. Over 130 children, ages seven to 13, from San Bernardino, Colton, and Rialto toughed the storm, partook in baseball drills, and learned new stretches to prevent injuries at the clinic.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Two California Residents Win Big In Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Here's how much they won.
vvng.com
Hesperia man ejected, killed in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 138
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Hesperia man died in a crash on State Route 138 early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. It happened on January 18, 2023, at about 4:21 am, on SR 138, near milepost marker 19.00 and Summit Post Office Road. CHP incident...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Cold, windy conditions in the forecast for Fontana
The weather will be cold and windy in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Jan. 19 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
mynewsla.com
Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
