SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"

GARFIELD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO