nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘She’s a special one’: Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home
WELLPINIT, Wash. – There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder. “It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said. Burke...
Camp Hope drops to less than 150 residents
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Camp Hope encampment has an estimate of 138 people, 98 tents/structures, 20 RVs, 4 vehicles and 8 sites tagged for removal. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count Camp Hope had in the fall.
Bonner County investigating rash of abandoned dogs
Investigators in Bonner County are investigating reports of a number of dogs, abandoned and in poor health.
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
I-90 homeless encampment drops to less than 150 residents
SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street has an estimate of 138 people, 98 tents/structures, 20 RVs, 4 vehicles and 8 sites tagged for removal. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count the I-90 homeless encampment had in the fall.
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to around 138 people
According to WSDOT, Camp Hope is down to about 138 people now, down 60 from their previous snapshot count.
KREM
Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
KXLY
2 people missing in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
‘Are we safe as a congregation?’: Crime pushes Spokane Redemption out of downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — For many people, a church can be a safe haven to put the difficult things happening in the world aside. For one local landmark, that safe haven is starting to crumble. “For sale” signs are up at Redemption Spokane, and the congregation is now looking for a new place to call home. The church is situated at...
Panhandle Health District opens opioid settlement funds to community partners
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District is accepting applications for opioid settlement funds from community partners "who would like to utilize funds to focus on efforts to combat the opioid crisis in the panhandle." PHD has received about $1.3 million and will continue to receive funding annually over...
1 person found dead in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene, and have put the fire completely out. The home is heavily damaged. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is...
Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move out of neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another building on 2nd and Division is closing its doors. Redemption Church Spokane is looking to sell. One of the pastors says the church is burnt out and feels helpless trying to combat crime in the area. Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church...
Spokane Air Support Unit helps police catch fleeing suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit 1 helped police track down a suspect who eluded police, and led officers to their precise location. On Thursday, the Air Support Unit was on a regularly scheduled patrol flight when a Spokane Police officer notified them about a driver who was fleeing from a stop near Nevada and Wellesley. While...
‘Know It, Name It, Stop It’: Resources available for victims of stalking
SPOKANE, Wash. — Anna Nasset is a stalking survivor who says what happened to her 10 years ago will forever change her life. Now, she’s the owner of the Stand Up Resources organization, which advocates for stalking victims. Nasset says stalking could happen to anyone in any community. “This is the crime that will continue over the course of my...
Statewide proposal would add more multi-family housing in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not the first time the Washington legislature has tried to remedy the state's missing "middle-housing" situation. In 2022, a bill aimed at adding more multi-family homes in cities of 20,000 or more failed to make it through the state legislature. Now, a revised version of that measure is getting some attention.
Spokane County Fire District responds to a fire at a Deer Park home
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out at a home on 402 E A St. on Friday, Jan. 20. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:40 a.m. 4 News Now has a team on the scene to gather more information. This is a developing story, check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
KREM2
