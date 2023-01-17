ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Camp Hope drops to less than 150 residents

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Camp Hope encampment has an estimate of 138 people, 98 tents/structures, 20 RVs, 4 vehicles and 8 sites tagged for removal. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count Camp Hope had in the fall.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

I-90 homeless encampment drops to less than 150 residents

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street has an estimate of 138 people, 98 tents/structures, 20 RVs, 4 vehicles and 8 sites tagged for removal. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count the I-90 homeless encampment had in the fall.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Donations accumulate for Spokane Homeless Connect Resource Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Convention Center will house Eastern Washington's largest homeless services event next week. Resources like clothes, toiletries, and much more will be available to help anyone at risk or experiencing homelessness. "Our main goal is to bring a bunch of resources together to help those in...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 person found dead in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park.  Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene, and have put the fire completely out. The home is heavily damaged. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Air Support Unit helps police catch fleeing suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit 1 helped police track down a suspect who eluded police, and led officers to their precise location. On Thursday, the Air Support Unit was on a regularly scheduled patrol flight when a Spokane Police officer notified them about a driver who was fleeing from a stop near Nevada and Wellesley. While...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Statewide proposal would add more multi-family housing in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not the first time the Washington legislature has tried to remedy the state's missing "middle-housing" situation. In 2022, a bill aimed at adding more multi-family homes in cities of 20,000 or more failed to make it through the state legislature. Now, a revised version of that measure is getting some attention.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
GARFIELD, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy