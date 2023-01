Earlier this month, the Marathon County’s District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice partnered with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin to host a community event where we jointly conducted a “mapping exercise” to track a crime victims’ journey through the criminal justice system. Our goal is to ensure all of us who interact with victims are doing all we can to make sure we are respecting and upholding the rights given to victims nearly three years ago under Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment, known as Marsy’s Law.

