Man Stabbed, ‘Bleeding heavily,’ in Atlantic City, NJ; 21-year-old Man Arrested
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in his chest Thursday evening. CHARGES: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 6:00, their officers were called to...
After 6 Months, Bridgeton, NJ, Murder Suspect Arrested in GA
More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA, Police Department, Askins was taken into police custody in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee, Jr., on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Woman arrested in Gloucester County after stealing truck from auto dealership
WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Westville police arrested a woman who's accused of stealing a truck from a car dealership and then nearly running over a worker who tried to stop her. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Tuesday at Corsinos Auto Sales.Joseph Fioravanti said he was eating lunch inside the dealership when he saw a woman, who police identified as Rita Ramminger, climb into a truck in the dealership lot."It was very fast. When I saw the car started moving, that's when all bets were off. She was taking the car," Fioravanti said. "I tried to stop her. There's really nothing I could do."Fioravanti said he tried to get in front of the car to stop Ramminger, but police said Ramminger struck Fioravanti before driving away."I'm just glad nobody got hurt," Fioravanti said. "I mean, a car is one thing, but nobody was hurt. That's the main thing, nobody got hurt."Ramminger was arrested Friday and the truck has since been recovered. Ramminger's facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and assault by auto.Police credit the community for providing tips, which allowed officers to quickly identify Ramminger. She's being held at the Salem County Jail.
Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County
A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said. Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later. Authorities believe...
NBC New York
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
Police Looking for Mullica Twp., NJ, Woman Accused of Stealing Truck, Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger for an incident that took...
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Police Look For Suspects Who Robbed Steakouts Bar in Pittsgrove Twp., NJ
New Jersey State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a popular sports bar in Pittsgrove Township. State Police say their Bridgeton Station is investigating the break-in and burglary of Steakouts Sports Bar on Harding Highway (Route 40) that happened in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2023.
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
17-year-old dies after triple shooting in Frankford: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, police said Thursday night. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of the 2000 block Brill Street. Police said the teen was brought to the firehouse on Magee Avenue with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his stomach.He was rushed to an area hospital, where police said he later died.An officer told CBS Philadelphia one person was shot in a house on Brill Street, another person was shot on Scattergood Street and a third showed up at the firehouse.There's no word on any arrests.
fox29.com
Police: Elderly New Jersey woman beaten unconscious by son with a landscaping rock
MARLTON, N.J. - Evesham Township police are investigating the assault of an elderly woman that left her critically injured in Evesham Township. On Monday, officers with the Evesham Police Department say they responded to the first block of Woodlake Drive in Marlton for report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers...
Saudi National Arrested in Theft of NJ School Bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Main Line Media News
Brother of dead Abington man who had Down syndrome admits to neglect
NORRISTOWN — A Lansdale man admitted to taking part in the neglect of his younger brother who had Down syndrome and who died of an untreated medical condition. Joseph T. Gramlich, 65, of the 500 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Friday to a felony charge of neglect of care of a dependent person in connection with incidents that occurred in 2020 while he handled his brother Timothy’s financial matters.
Car Theft Epidemic in NJ – What’s Really Driving It and How to Stop It
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
Prosecutor: 14-year-old Charged With Murdering 14-year-old in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder for allegedly killing another 14-year-old in Camden last month. The unnamed juvenile was arrested and charged with killing Dai’meon Allen from Lindenwold on Saturday night, December 3rd. At approximately 9:32 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a...
