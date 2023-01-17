ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

After 6 Months, Bridgeton, NJ, Murder Suspect Arrested in GA

More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA, Police Department, Askins was taken into police custody in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee, Jr., on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
BRIDGETON, NJ
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Woman arrested in Gloucester County after stealing truck from auto dealership

WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Westville police arrested a woman who's accused of stealing a truck from a car dealership and then nearly running over a worker who tried to stop her. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Tuesday at Corsinos Auto Sales.Joseph Fioravanti said he was eating lunch inside the dealership when he saw a woman, who police identified as Rita Ramminger, climb into a truck in the dealership lot."It was very fast. When I saw the car started moving, that's when all bets were off. She was taking the car," Fioravanti said. "I tried to stop her. There's really nothing I could do."Fioravanti said he tried to get in front of the car to stop Ramminger, but police said Ramminger struck Fioravanti before driving away."I'm just glad nobody got hurt," Fioravanti said. "I mean, a car is one thing, but nobody was hurt. That's the main thing, nobody got hurt."Ramminger was arrested Friday and the truck has since been recovered. Ramminger's facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and assault by auto.Police credit the community for providing tips, which allowed officers to quickly identify Ramminger. She's being held at the Salem County Jail.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County

A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said. Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later. Authorities believe...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
17-year-old dies after triple shooting in Frankford: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood, police said Thursday night. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of the 2000 block Brill Street. Police said the teen was brought to the firehouse on Magee Avenue with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his stomach.He was rushed to an area hospital, where police said he later died.An officer told CBS Philadelphia one person was shot in a house on Brill Street, another person was shot on Scattergood Street and a third showed up at the firehouse.There's no word on any arrests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Saudi National Arrested in Theft of NJ School Bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Brother of dead Abington man who had Down syndrome admits to neglect

NORRISTOWN — A Lansdale man admitted to taking part in the neglect of his younger brother who had Down syndrome and who died of an untreated medical condition. Joseph T. Gramlich, 65, of the 500 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Friday to a felony charge of neglect of care of a dependent person in connection with incidents that occurred in 2020 while he handled his brother Timothy’s financial matters.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street

A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
