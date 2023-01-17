ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mike Pompeo joked to Kim Jong Un that he was ‘still trying to kill’ him during 2018 meeting, memoir reveals

By Noah Kim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7ujC_0kHtPjYf00

Mike, meet Kim.

In his forthcoming memoir, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recounts an awkward introduction to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in March 2018 — that ended in Pompeo telling the US adversary that Washington was “still trying to kill you.”

Pompeo, the former Kansas congressman and director of the Central Intelligence Agency, recalls in “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love” his impression of Kim as a “small, sweating, evil man” who “tried to break the ice with all the charm you would expect from a mass murderer,” according to an excerpt shared with Fox News Digital .

“Mr. Director,” Pompeo says Kim told him, a reference to his prior position as CIA chief. “I didn’t think you’d show up. I know you’ve been trying to kill me.”

“My team and I had prepared for this moment, but ‘a joke about assassination’ was not on the list of ‘things he may say when he greets you,'” Pompeo writes, adding that he “decided to lean in with a little humor of my own.”

“Mr. Chairman, I’m still trying to kill you,” Pompeo says he responded in jest, leaving Kim with a smile for the formal picture taken seconds after their exchange. “He seemed confident that I was kidding.”

The meeting between Pompeo and Kim laid the groundwork for the first of three meetings between the North Korean tyrant and President Donald Trump, which took place in Singapore that June.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428jE0_0kHtPjYf00
Trump mulled nuking North Korea in 2017, deflecting blame: book

The second meeting between Trump and Kim took place the following February in Hanoi, Vietnam, and the two leaders met for a third and final time at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in June 2019.

Pompeo writes that the purpose of his visit was to “correct the failed efforts of the past that had not eliminated North Korea’s nuclear weapons of mass destruction (WMD), and had, in fact, led to the current heightened threat.”

Pyongyang has since ramped up its missile program, testing more than 70 ballistic and other missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, South Korea and Japan in 2022.

The Jan. 24 release of his memoir is the latest indicator that Pompeo, 59, is considering a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 against his former boss.

After leaving office in January 2021, Pompeo stumped for fellow Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, making numerous stops in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — the first four states to vote in 2024’s GOP primary season. His PAC even ran ads in the early-voting states last year.

Asked about his 2024 plans, Pompeo told Fox News Digital in November that “we are doing the things that one would do to be ready to make such an announcement and then to engage with the American people on the ideas that we believe matter.”

Other potential challengers to Trump include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

Comments / 5

David
3d ago

I wonder what candidates our reptilian overlords will choose to put on the next ballot?

Reply
4
Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
msn.com

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested

After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments." The forbidden governments include those of China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela. The order, effective Jan. 25, cites the countries as having "engaged in increasingly aggressive...
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
74K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy