Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGcAy_0kHtPhnD00

Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away.

The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit.

Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked . The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present, she has had some stints away from the tony nabe — at times living in Chelsea, Harlem and Tribeca, according to Crain’s.)

While Vega has bid adieu to this particular Upper West unit, she hasn’t gone far. Crain’s added that she’s moved barely a block away, to a Central Park West rental.

Vega purchased her unit in the prewar apartment building for $1.6 million in 2006 and, in December, sold it for $1.8 million, the outlet reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRKwl_0kHtPhnD00
Suzanne Vega.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQaNI_0kHtPhnD00
The home boasts a full wall of south-facing windows.
Allyson Lubow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoMxL_0kHtPhnD00
A handsome wood-paneled dining room.
Allyson Lubow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TznZd_0kHtPhnD00
The unit is a flexible two- to four-bedroom.
Allyson Lubow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1Ix9_0kHtPhnD00
The office, with virtually staged furniture.
Allyson Lubow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFz4w_0kHtPhnD00
A virtually staged image of the bedroom.
Allyson Lubow

“The apartment is in a building that was constructed in 1908 and was part of a trend when residents of townhouses were moving into multi-family housing,” Dale Line, who brokered the deal along with fellow Corcoran agent Roger Abounader, told The Post of the property, which is a block from Central Park. “As a result, this apartment feels like a private home, with a series of spacious public rooms overlooking a tree-lined street.”

The unit features details including burled wood interior doors, a wood-paneled dining room, transoms, sconce-style lighting and the original bathroom tiles. There’s also a full wall of south-facing windows, a flexible floor plan allowing for use as a two- to four-bedroom, two windowed baths and an in-unit washer/dryer.

The main building features a marble lobby, an elevator, a live-in super, storage and a bike room, according to the former listing .

