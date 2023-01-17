WWE legend Kevin Nash makes worrying comments while reflecting on son’s death

Wrestling fans are concerned about Kevin Nash after he made grim remarks on his podcast in wake of his son’s death .

Nash, the 63-year-old WWE Hall of Famer, lost his son, Tristen, in October at the age of 26. At the time, Nash said that doctors believed the seizures his son suffered could have been a result of quitting alcohol cold turkey .

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Kliq This,” Nash made worrying comments alluding to thoughts of self-harm.

“Today is week 12 that I lost my boy,” he said. “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth — I mean, time flies when you’re having fun.”

Co-host Sean Oliver was uncomfortable. “Don’t play like that,” he said. “You have guns so you can’t say those things.”

Warning: Explicit language

Nash responded that “I can do whatever the f–k I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

Later in the podcast, Nash revealed that he has dark thoughts about his son’s death every day.

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is, I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two,” Nash said. “And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends, or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘so, why am I getting out of bed?’”

Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen, died in October at the age of 26. Instagram / Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash said doctors told him his son Tristen might have died from seizures related to quitting alcohol cold turkey. Instagram / Kevin Nash

Nash is a six-time world champion, having won the belt five times in WCW and once in WWE (which was then called WWF). He is also a 12-time tag team champion. Along with Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan, Nash formed the New World Order (nWo) faction in WCW that was a major igniter of the fabled “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and WWE in the late 1990s.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual in 2015 and as part of the nWo in 2020.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.