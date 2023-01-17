ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, PA

‘The Show’ Episode 34: Jimmy Rollins Talks Hall of Fame Candidacy

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RD1y_0kHtPcNa00

The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot never falls short of controversy.

There are the names on the list, potential PED users, cheating scandals, which players voters go with and everything in between.

Former Phillies great Jimmy Rollins is on the ballot this year. He was this week’s guest on “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Rollins talks about his Hall of Fame candidacy and the current Phillies team.

The guys break down the voting process and debate whether Carlos Beltran should get in.

“The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman:
  • BASEBALL HALL OF FAME VOTE: Going through the process and voters releasing ballots early. The guys go through some of the names on the list and who should potentially get in next week. Jon points to Andruw Jones as a guy he likes to get into Cooperstown. Joel likes Carlos Beltran and feels what happened with the Astros came after his Hall of Fame accomplishments.
  • BELTRAN: The guys go back and forth debating Beltran and the 2017 Astros cheating scandal. Should that have an effect on making the Hall of Fame?
Jimmy Rollins Interview:
Former Phillies All-Star infielder, MLB on TBS analyst
  • HALL OF FAME CANDIDACY: Got a long ways to go. Honored to be on the ballot and hopefully can make it to another year on the ballot.
  • VOTING PROCESS: Evaluating how the voting process is, the numbers, steroid users, etc.
  • HIS GAME: Game mirrored his mentality on how to be successful. Most cherished accomplishment was winning the World Series.
  • OTHER PLAYERS ON BALLOT: Believes Gary Sheffield should be in the Hall of Fame. He was crucial in some of the success in his own career.
  • PED PLAYERS: Evaluating how he would vote for potential PED users.
  • PHILLIES CAREER: Looking back at his time with the Phillies and winning a World Series there. Evaluating how good the Phillies are now.
SUBSCRIBE BELOW:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0noeEb_0kHtPcNa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuR1Z_0kHtPcNa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4HGA_0kHtPcNa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTrEW_0kHtPcNa00

New episodes of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman will be released every Tuesday afternoon through the entire MLB season. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Amazon or wherever you get podcasts above.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Sal Bando, three-time World Series champ with A’s dynasty, dead at 78

Sal Bando, the captain of the Athletics’ dynasty that won back-to-back-to-back World Series championships in the 1970s, died on Friday night after a battle with cancer. He was 78. The former third baseman was a four-time All-Star who also played with the Brewers and Royals before serving as Milwaukee’s general manager from 1991-1999. “It is with a heavy heart, the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of its beloved husband and father, Sal, who last night lost his battle with cancer that began over five years ago,” the Bando family said in a statement on Saturday. “Sandy, Sal’s wife of...
OAKLAND, CA
New York Post

Giants superfan maps out survival plan for Eagles rumble in Philly

Philly is phanatical. It’s a town where a bonkers bird’s backer once stole the prosthetic leg of a Vietnam vet, Eagles fans booed Santa Claus, and a judge presided over an in-stadium courtroom. But that doesn’t faze iconic Big Blue diehard Joe Ruback of Rockland County, who will be amongst the 67,000 lunatics in the stands for the Giants-Eagles game Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Ruback, 53, aka the “License Plate Guy,” has been going to Giants home games for 45 years and home and away games since 2000. “Philly by far is the worst,” he said of the unruly fans. “It’s a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
74K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy