New electric bowl, spoon designed to make food taste saltier

By Brooke Steinberg
 4 days ago

Talk about a super bowl.

Scientists at Kirin Holdings Company and the Meiji University in Japan have developed an electric spoon and bowl said to use weak electrical stimulation to enhance the salty taste of low-sodium foods.

The “Electric Salt” devices, slated to launch in Japan this year, will increase the salt taste by 1.5 times without raising blood pressure , according to the creators.

Startled by the average daily salt intake in Japan, the researchers began studying the issue in 2019 — even conducting a survey last year of 120 men and women between the ages of 30 and 69 who want to consume less salt .

The Electric Salt Spoon and Bowl were designed to make unsatisfying low-sodium foods tasty.
Kirin and Meiji University

Ramen noodles and miso soup ranked first and second, respectively, in terms of “foods that people who are trying to reduce salt intake want to eat with a strong taste instead of a thin taste.”

The scientists found significant desire for “reward foods” such as ramen, which people like but try to avoid because of the high salt content, and notable desire for tasty soups , which people eat on a regular basis but find unsatisfying because of the taste.

The Electric Salt Spoon and Bowl use “electric taste sensation” technology, which allows “a very weak electric current” to transmit sodium ions from food to the diner’s mouth to create a sense of saltiness — reportedly without any effect on the human body.

The current passes through the food from the tip of the spoon and from the inside of the bowl by holding it, said the researchers, who developed electric chopsticks as well.

In Japan, the daily salt intake is 10.9 grams for men and 9.3 grams for women — according to 2022 statistics — both higher than the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 5 grams per day.

Consuming too much sodium can increase blood pressure and the risk for heart disease and strokes.
Getty Images

On average, Americans consume more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium every day — well above the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommendation of less than 2,300 milligrams per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Consuming too much sodium can increase blood pressure and the risk for heart disease and strokes.

“Through this device, we aim to realize a society in which people can improve their lifestyle in a delicious way,” the Japanese researchers said in their product announcement.

