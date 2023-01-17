Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Get January 20 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 both received a small update that looked to correct errors causing crashes among other problems. Many of the fixes apply to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 while others were limited exclusively to Warzone 2. While small themselves, these changes come amid discussions of what's to come in Season 2 which will kick off for both games later next month.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
ComicBook
Animal Crossing-Like Game Now Free to Download
An Animal Crossing-like game, which also just happens to be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, is now free to download. The catch is the free offer does not include any Nintendo Switch codes for the game, just PC codes. And that's because the free codes don't come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, but GOG, a digital PC storefront. That said, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer that is only available for 43 more hours at the moment of writing this.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Report Could Mean Longer Wait for Next Console
The Nintendo Switch is nearly six years old, and the system continues to see huge demand around the world. While there's been a lot of talk about the system's successor, Nintendo has made no announcement, and the company doesn't plan on slowing down production on the Switch. In fact, according to a new report from Bloomberg, Nintendo actually plans to increase production on the system! Nintendo cut sales expectations last year as a result of the global chip shortage, but now that the shortage seems to have ended, the company is apparently planning to ramp production back up.
ComicBook
New Witcher 3 Update Now in "Final Stages," Should Release Soon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got its next-gen updates for various platforms late last year to finally bring the game up to speed on modern systems. While those updates brought tons of new features and enhancements, they weren't without their issues with some bugs still needing to be stamped out. Thankfully for those who've been encountering those sorts of issues, CD Projekt Red says it has an update in the works (for the PC platform at a minimum) that should be releasing soon to address some of these issues.
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Will Change Heroes' Ultimate Charges
Overwatch 2 players got another sneak peek of Season 3 plans this week with the game's executive producer Jared Neuss teasing saying that next season's update will address the ultimate charges players carry over whenever they're swapping to a new hero. Neuss didn't say what, exactly, will be changing, but the Overwatch 2 dev did agree with some sentiments expressed by players in saying that communication about these sorts of things needs to be better with more info on this specific topic perhaps coming before the patch notes themselves.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of the Best PS2 Games
There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Update Adds New Game Plus Mode
The Callisto Protocol now has a New Game+ mode for those who want to give the story another go with much of their hard-earned loot, Krafton and Striking Distance Studios announced this week. The New Game+ mode was one of several features advertised in the game's roadmap released previously with the developer saying that it would release in February, so it's arrived a bit earlier than expected. The feature was accompanied by a set of patch notes, too, detailing everything else that's changed in this update.
ComicBook
Classic Star Wars Game Now Free With PlayStation Plus
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now download and play a classic Star Wars game for free, courtesy of the subscription service. The catch is you need to be subscribed to the most expensive version of the subscription service, called PlayStation Plus Premium, the only tier that gives subscribers access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. More specifically, if you're a Star Wars fan and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, you can now enjoy Star Wars: Demolition. How long the game will be available via PS Plus, we don't know, but it's already available at the moment of writing this.
ComicBook
Steam Discounts Popular Shooter to Lowest Price Ever of $3
Until February 2, one of the best first-person shooters is only $3, the cheapest it has ever been on the digital PC storefront. For many, the PC is the home of first-person shooters because of mouse and keyboard, though advancements in aim assist and the popularity of free-to-play games on consoles are starting to challenge this idea. That said, it's hard to deny that the best place to play Titanfall 2 is PC. If you've never played the EA shooter, well now you don't have any excuse because it's only $2.99. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it on any platform, not just Steam.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Size Teased
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC is sounding like it's going to be pretty, pretty big. CD Projekt Red is no stranger to ambition, sometimes to its own detriment, but it creates things at an absolutely massive scale. The Witcher 3 has a story that is about 55 hours long and can go into the hundreds of hours once you lump in optional side quests, the DLCs, and much more. It's an incredibly expansive game and so is Cyberpunk 2077. Although the game wasn't received quite as strongly, Cyberpunk 2077 did manage to give players a ton of content to partake in and it sounds like it won't skimp out on that kind of stuff in its DLC.
Genshin Impact Yaoyao build and materials guide
The best build for Yaoyao and how to find her ascension materials.
Marvel's Avengers Wants $14 To Remove Thor's Helmet. Will You Pay It?
Despite "Marvel's Avengers" bombing in sales upon release, the title is still pushing on attempting to forge a path to success. Publisher Square Enix has tried to inject some life into the game since its ill-fated launch, making it available on Game Pass and even adding fan-favorite characters such as Spider-Man. However, while some seemed pleased about its appearance on Game Pass, it ultimately seemed to do little to improve the game's fortunes. And the addition of Spider-Man has proved mostly disappointing for players. Now, Square Enix is again attempting to revive interest in the game by adding some new cosmetics.
