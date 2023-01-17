Longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely, who first coined the iconic phrase “Rip City,” has died, the team announced. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trail Blazers legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely," Trail Blazers president of business operations Dewayne Hankins . "Our hearts go out to his wife, Dottie, and the entire Schonely family during this difficult time. Bill was a warm, engaging and sharp person – always up for a joke, a keen observation or a kind remark. His mark on the organization, the state of Oregon and all of sports broadcasting will be felt for generations. No one loved Rip City more than Bill did and we are all forever grateful for his contributions to the community."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 MINUTES AGO