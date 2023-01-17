Read full article on original website
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely, who first coined the iconic phrase “Rip City,” has died, the team announced. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trail Blazers legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely," Trail Blazers president of business operations Dewayne Hankins . "Our hearts go out to his wife, Dottie, and the entire Schonely family during this difficult time. Bill was a warm, engaging and sharp person – always up for a joke, a keen observation or a kind remark. His mark on the organization, the state of Oregon and all of sports broadcasting will be felt for generations. No one loved Rip City more than Bill did and we are all forever grateful for his contributions to the community."
Oregon lost a sports icon Saturday morning, as longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely died at 93. Schonely was the Blazers’ play-by-play broadcaster from the team’s inception in 1970 until 1998. ...
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Several states are at different points of their high school girls basketball season, with some just hitting the midpoint and others starting the playoffs next month. But in every state we’ve seen enough to gain a decent understanding of each team’s makeup and which players have looked like the ...
