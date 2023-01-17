Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
ComicBook
Channing Tatum Confirms He Asked to Be Killed in G.I. Joe 2
It's been over 10 years since Channing Tatum starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra so it would be understandable if you'd forgotten about that. No one would make fun of you either for not remembering that Tatum returned for G.I. Joe: Retaliation and almost immediately died in the film's opening scene. Tatum took on the role of "Duke" in the film, a key character from the larger GI Joe franchise, but he's very publicaly spoken about how he was very unhappy with the original movie. In a new interview, wherein Vanity Fair had him take a lie detector test, Tatum was asked directly if he asked to be killed off in the first scene of the sequel. He had a one word answer.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
thesource.com
Actor Darius McCrary Claims Ex Calls Him A Punk And Fears She Might Kill HIm
Family Matters star Darius McCrary recently filed for a restraining order against an ex-girlfriend that he alleges might kill him.The actors claims his ex physically attacked him with a lead pipe and damaged his car’s glass. He claims she continues to call him a punk and he’s fearful that he may “end up like Phil Hartman” who was murdered by his wife Brynn Omdahl in May 1998. McCrary initially filed an order of protection back in August 2022 though it was not approved since the actor didn’t show up at the hearing, claiming he was, ‘displaced at the time, and had to flee from my ex’.
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Talks Reuniting With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Why He Passed on 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
It's been a while since Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the screen, but thanks to Netflix, the actors are co-stars once again! The former Saturday Night Live cast members reunited for the streamer's film, You People, an upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. The film follows Jonah Hill and...
Eddie Murphy Gets Real About Feeling Like He Was 'Going To Die' On The Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set
Eddie Murphy got real about feeling like he was "going to die" while filming Beverly Hills Cop 4.
‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s “Dead” Husband Is Reportedly “Alive and Well” in Costa Rica
The internet is losing its mind over the revelation that Carole Baskin’s former husband is alive and well – and, apparently, we all missed the memo. Baskin appeared on the British talk show This Morning in November 2021 and revealed that her ex – who she has been accused of murdering – is alive in Costa Rica after having been declared legally dead in 2002. Don Lewis married Baskin in 1991 before going missing on August 18, 1997. He reportedly left behind over $5 million in assets. His disappearance grew in popularity after the broadcast of Netflix’s Tiger King which honed in...
Shia LaBeouf Seen In Greek Goddess Drag For His Next Role, But There May Be Trouble In Paradise
Shia LaBeouf is spotted in Greek drag on the set of the alleged tumultuous Francis Ford Coppola production, Megalopolis.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
wmagazine.com
Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Legacy in the Scream 6 Trailer
Scream 6, the latest installment in Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, has made its return. The first trailer for the film finds masked killer Ghostface not in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California but roaming the streets of New York City, stalking his prey — which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jenna Ortega, Scream alum Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Thunderbolts: An Updated Cast List For The Marvel Movie, Including Sebastian Stan And Florence Pugh
The MCU has a Thunderbolts movie on the way, and Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh are just a few of the actors who are confirmed to appear.
Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion
The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!
The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior. On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz. The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
