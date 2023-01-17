Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumnews1.com
Local barber shop sees decades of loyal customers
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — When you think of a classic barber shop, you might picture men in big chairs, getting their hair cut or maybe even a shave. The art of barbering is an old tradition but is still alive and well. Nick’s Barber Shop, in Shorewood, Wis., is one...
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle
MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
spectrumnews1.com
Family of Dontre Hamilton celebrates what would have been his 40th birthday
MILWAUKEE — The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was killed by Milwaukee police in 2014, is putting on a birthday party in his memory. He would have turned 40 on Jan. 20. Dontre Hamilton, a Black man, was shot multiple times and killed in Red Arrow Park by, a now former, Milwaukee police officer on April 30, 2014.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
spectrumnews1.com
Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions
MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
spectrumnews1.com
Former Brewers GM Sal Bando dies from battle with cancer
MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Brewers player and general manager Sal Bando passed away Friday night, the team announced Saturday. Bando passed away in Oconomowoc, Wis. at 78, after a multi-year battle with cancer. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 21, 2023. “It is with a heavy heart, the Bando family...
spectrumnews1.com
Racine police highlights staffing shortages after two officers shot
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said he believes having two of his officers shot overnight highlights how tough things have been for his department lately. During a press conference on Wednesday, Robinson applauded the responding officers for their resiliency — staying on the scene after being...
