roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Memorial Hunt grows bigger
AHOSKIE – What started three years ago to honor the late Zane Roberts has grown into an event that attracts hunters from across the nation as well as locally. Choanoke Outfitters, which offers deer and turkey hunts and lodging in Hertford and Halifax counties, decided several years ago to host an event in memory of Zane Roberts.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Site revealed for new high school
JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai
The nurse practitioner, with almost 20 years of experience, noticed a need in her hometown. Like many rural areas, Gates County has no practicing doctors.
Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
WITN
ECU Health, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office launch suicide prevention program
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is partnering with a local sheriff’s office to prevent suicide. A simple lock and key can be the start of helping Bertie County residents prevent suicides. Gun locks are now available for free to anyone in the county, thanks to a partnership...
WITN
ENC seniors say Social Security checks increases much needed
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the new Social Security checks for 2023 begin to roll out this month, some have already received them, but many are still waiting. As inflation continues to have an impact on the cost of living here in the United States changes are coming to Social security checks.
USS Mesa Verde Commanding Officer relieved of duties
In a press release from the United States Navy, Captain Michael D. Nordeen has been the Commanding Officer of Mesa Verde in August 2022 and was relieved of his duties on Jan. 18 due to a "loss of confidence in his ability to command."
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier to close in Chesapeake
There are 39 Regal theaters in the US set to close after parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to Business Insider.
WAVY News 10
Recent high water bills in Chesapeake check out, not out of ordinary, city’s utilities director says
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s director of utilities says “several specific cases recently” of high water bills in the city were in fact due to leaks on the customer’s end, and the recent high bills are not out of the ordinary. David Jurgens shared the...
WAVY News 10
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
Take a look inside! Casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jean S. Hinton
HOBBSVILLE – Jean Smith Hinton, 95, of 4219 Virginia Road, went to her Heavenly home while being in ECU Health Medical Center on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Gatesville on August 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Eugene and Erma Morris Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry Hinton, Sr.; her sister, Verlie Gates Franks (Roy); her brother, Wilbur Morris “Skinny” Smith (Edith); her son-in-law, Mark Anthony “Tony” Davis; and by an infant grandson, William Kyle Davis.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
