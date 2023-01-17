ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford County, NC

Memorial Hunt grows bigger

AHOSKIE – What started three years ago to honor the late Zane Roberts has grown into an event that attracts hunters from across the nation as well as locally. Choanoke Outfitters, which offers deer and turkey hunts and lodging in Hertford and Halifax counties, decided several years ago to host an event in memory of Zane Roberts.
Site revealed for new high school

JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
ECU Health, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office launch suicide prevention program

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is partnering with a local sheriff’s office to prevent suicide. A simple lock and key can be the start of helping Bertie County residents prevent suicides. Gun locks are now available for free to anyone in the county, thanks to a partnership...
ENC seniors say Social Security checks increases much needed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the new Social Security checks for 2023 begin to roll out this month, some have already received them, but many are still waiting. As inflation continues to have an impact on the cost of living here in the United States changes are coming to Social security checks.
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Drive-by shooter arrested

HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
Jean S. Hinton

HOBBSVILLE – Jean Smith Hinton, 95, of 4219 Virginia Road, went to her Heavenly home while being in ECU Health Medical Center on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Gatesville on August 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Eugene and Erma Morris Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry Hinton, Sr.; her sister, Verlie Gates Franks (Roy); her brother, Wilbur Morris “Skinny” Smith (Edith); her son-in-law, Mark Anthony “Tony” Davis; and by an infant grandson, William Kyle Davis.
