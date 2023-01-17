Read full article on original website
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
nexttv.com
How Bad Was It? NBC Lost 7% of Its Primetime Viewers in 2021-22, and Still Led Linear (Chart of the Day)
As media conglomerates led by Warner Bros. Discovery conduct terrorized, ashen-faced retreats from the free-flowing red ink of the Streaming Wars, they should keep this in mind: Linear will provide them no safe quarterly shelter. The latest distillation of 2021-22 primetime average audiences by major broadcast and cable networks, assembled...
Engadget
YouTube is testing a hub of free, cable-style channels
Is reportedly in talks with media companies to feature their TV shows and films in a hub of ad-supported channels. It's already testing the idea to weigh viewer interest. The platform could roll out the hub to more users later this year, according to. If YouTube moves forward with the...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
CNET
Top 100 Channels Roundup: 6 Major Live TV Streaming Services Compared
New year, new budget. Deciding between cable and streaming may be on your plate, especially with the current economic environment. If you give up regular cable and switch to a live TV streaming service, it can be less expensive each month. They offer a much vaster selection of channels than an antenna, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
technewstoday.com
What is Streaming TV? How Does It Work
Streaming TV lets you watch your favorite shows or web series over the Internet. Most smart TVs have built-in streaming apps like Netflix to help you stream your favorite content. But, if you are into watching more diversified content you may need a separate streaming service or a dedicated device.
Amazon has 4K digital TV antennas on sale right in time for the NFL Playoffs
Watch every game (including the Super Bowl) without paying for cable TV.
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Rings in New Year in Talk Lead
Live with Kelly and Ryan remained syndication’s top talker in the rerun-filled holiday week ended January 1, racking up its 32nd straight first-place finish. That includes eight ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil, the most recent of which was in the week ending September 11. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan led even though the show eased 11% from the prior week’s new season high to a 1.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen.
nexttv.com
Sony Bringing 'Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson' to Syndication
New half-hour late-night strip Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will mark the return of both Sony Pictures Television and Craig Ferguson to first-run syndication. The show, which is entering the market now, is intended to debut this fall. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will see Ferguson and friends reviewing TV’s...
Paige Spiranac Launches ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform
The former pro golfer will offer instructional content, never-before-seen photos and more.
The Verge
Netflix’s paid password sharing to roll out ‘more broadly’ in the coming months
The era of Netflix password sharing will soon come to a close. Netflix has plans to enforce password-sharing rules “more broadly” toward the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company announced in its earnings report today. “While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to...
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
The TCL 6-Series is a top-tier screen and Best Buy has it at a Super Bowl deal of $300 off
Upgrade your home viewing experience in time for Super Bowl Sunday with this 65-inch TCL 6-Series TV on sale at Best Buy today.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
CNN’s Audie Cornish to Receive On Air Fest’s 2023 Audio Vanguard Award (Exclusive)
CNN’s Audie Cornish will receive On Air Fest’s 2023 Audio Vanguard Award, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The former NPR host will be presented with the honor Saturday, Feb. 25 and, as part of Cornish’s recognition, will participate in a career-spanning interview with New York Magazine Editor-At-Large Kara Swisher, who also hosts podcasts “Pivot” and “On With Kara Swisher.”
TechCrunch
Sling TV’s subscriber base continues to tank, loses over 75K subs in Q4
As reported in an SEC filing on January 17, Sling TV now has a total of 2.33 million subscribers, down from 2.41 million in the previous quarter. While the company momentarily gained subscribers in Q3 2022, Sling TV now seems like it’s stuck in 2018 with its current subscriber base when it also had 2.33 million subs. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the live TV streamer had 2.49 million.
nexttv.com
Why Contextual Advertising May Be Streaming TV’s Savior (Wolk)
If you have been following the streaming wars this year, you have likely noticed something curious: while more and more viewing has shifted to streaming, ad dollars have not immediately followed suit. While this has not stopped a number of previously ad-free services like HBO, Netflix and Disney from launching...
YouTube Returns To Mid-May TV Upfronts Slot In New York With Annual Brandcast Event For Advertisers
For a second straight year, YouTube will host its annual Brandcast pitch to video ad buyers during the heart of what had been a week dominated by traditional TV network upfronts in New York. The digital video giant, which had been an anchor tenant of the more digitally focused NewFronts ad showcase held earlier in the spring, made its mid-May debut last year with a show in the Broadway theater district. This year, on May 17, Brandcast is heading uptown to Lincoln Center’s recently renovated David Geffen Hall. The evening show will be followed by an after-party, YouTube said in a...
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
