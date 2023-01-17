Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car fire reported on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk
Smoke can be seen on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk due to a car fire. We are reaching out to learn more about what happened or if anyone is injured.
WAVY News 10
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Towne Point Road
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened last night. Police say an adult male was found with fatal injuries, around 11:52 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 shot on Radnor Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been shot Friday evening on Radnor Road in Norfolk, police dispatch said. The call came in at 10:24 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Dispatch said the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Homicide in Portsmouth leaves one dead: Police
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 just before midnight, said police. It happened near the Royal Farms convenience store.
Knife found on Portsmouth school bus, student disciplined
Manor High School Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson sent out a message to families stating that the school was made aware that a knife was found on a school bus while it was on its dismissal route.
Two injured following two-vehicle crash in Suffolk
According to officials, the call for the crash came in around 2:39 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Blvd., eastbound on Route 58 near the Chesapeake line.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
WAVY News 10
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports.
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond identified
Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.
WAVY News 10
Recent high water bills in Chesapeake check out, not out of ordinary, city’s utilities director says
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s director of utilities says “several specific cases recently” of high water bills in the city were in fact due to leaks on the customer’s end, and the recent high bills are not out of the ordinary. David Jurgens shared the...
No injuries reported following house fire in Hampton
According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, both Hampton and Newport News Fire Departments responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Haley Drive.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire
An early Friday morning fire in Elizabeth City claimed the lives of three individuals. According to a press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 13, 2023 at around 12:33 a.m., PCSO deputies responded to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. in Elizabeth City after being dispatched by Central Communications to respond for a structure fire.
cbs17
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
Residents worried after apartment rent spikes by nearly $300 a month in Rocky Mount
Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are concerned after finding a notice on their doors that their monthly rent will increase by hundreds of dollars at the end of February. Some people living at Jeffries Cove say they won’t be able to continue living in their homes at the...
Report: Plane in Suffolk crash that killed 2 had mechanical issues, ‘was not to be flown’
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A preliminary report into the plane crash in Suffolk that killed two North Carolina men indicates that the plane had mechanical issues and should not have been flown. Two men were killed in the Jan. 7 crash that took place just after noon in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina […]
Aonesty Selby's shared phone location may have been a cry for help: Sister
Khalia Sellers, the older sister of Aonesty Selby says the only way she can see her little sister now is through a screen, yet it could never compare to the real thing.
Comments / 1