Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
floridianpress.com
Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined
State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
fox13news.com
Warren has options after judge rules for DeSantis
A federal judge has dismissed Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, months after he was suspended as Hillsborough State Attorney. The judge said this is a Florida matter and is unable to reinstate Warren under his jurisdiction.
Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
floridapolitics.com
‘I’m in’: Annette Taddeo announces bid for Florida Democratic Party Chair
‘Our party is at a critical juncture, and we must pave a new way forward together.’. Two days after a two dozen Generation Z activists from across the state implored her to take the plunge, former Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo confirmed she is running for Florida Democratic Party Chair. Taddeo...
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority […] The post Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on ‘woke ideology’ in higher education threatens academic freedom
We’ve seen this all before.
floridapolitics.com
Ronna McDaniel critics fail to attract quorum for no-confidence vote at Florida GOP meeting
Barely a quarter of the voting members of the state Republican Executive Committee showed up. Anthony Sabatini can force the Florida GOP to schedule a meeting, but he can’t make anyone show up. The Republican Party of Florida held a special meeting in Sarasota on Friday morning. That took...
Secretary of State: FL can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ever since the Florida Legislature required felons to pay court fees after they’ve completed their sentences, the state has never provided an accessible system to determine their eligibility to vote — and the issue has rankled voting rights groups. On Wednesday, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said his agency is aware of those problems, […] The post Secretary of State: FL can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
drugstorenews.com
NACDS thanks Florida Gov. DeSantis for PBM reform leadership, commitment
NACDS: Floridians, all Americans deserve better than the current “pharmaceutical benefit manipulation.”. The National Association of Chain Drug Stores president and CEO Steve Anderson has released a statement thanking following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement that he will work with the state legislature to advance the most comprehensive pharmacy benefit manager reform legislation in Florida’s history.
Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
DeSantis Shocks the Country by Barring State-Run Funds from Investing Freely
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is trying to control how money flows in Florida by forcefully diverting state funds from any liberal-leaning investment.
floridapolitics.com
State estimates 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls
'The worst thing we could do is create panic in this process.'. As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps on April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels, officials in the...
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
DeSantis tables legislation that will lead to a permanent ban on Covid health measures
A permanent ban on coronavirus health measures that the state of Florida has had over the past several years is something that Florida Governor DeSantis is considering. The legislation that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing would put a permanent ban on the use of Covid health measures in the state, according to a press release.
Officials warn Florida pharmacists not to dispense abortion pill
Florida pharmacists are being warned not to fill any prescriptions for a controversial abortion pill. That warning comes as the federal government cleared red tape to make the drug more accessible for women. The Food and Drug Administration is making it possible for women nationwide to get mifepristone at their...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
