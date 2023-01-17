Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ever since the Florida Legislature required felons to pay court fees after they’ve completed their sentences, the state has never provided an accessible system to determine their eligibility to vote — and the issue has rankled voting rights groups. On Wednesday, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said his agency is aware of those problems, […] The post Secretary of State: FL can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO