Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined

State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
Warren has options after judge rules for DeSantis

A federal judge has dismissed Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, months after he was suspended as Hillsborough State Attorney. The judge said this is a Florida matter and is unable to reinstate Warren under his jurisdiction.
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him

A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated "political benefit" to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority
Secretary of State: FL can ‘improve’ the process on informing felons if they’re eligible to vote

Ever since the Florida Legislature required felons to pay court fees after they've completed their sentences, the state has never provided an accessible system to determine their eligibility to vote — and the issue has rankled voting rights groups. On Wednesday, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said his agency is aware of those problems,
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
NACDS thanks Florida Gov. DeSantis for PBM reform leadership, commitment

NACDS: Floridians, all Americans deserve better than the current “pharmaceutical benefit manipulation.”. The National Association of Chain Drug Stores president and CEO Steve Anderson has released a statement thanking following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement that he will work with the state legislature to advance the most comprehensive pharmacy benefit manager reform legislation in Florida’s history.
Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for 'scholarships' or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
