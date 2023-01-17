Read full article on original website
Related
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
Here’s what’s proposed for Tri-Cities’ next major hiking trail. Tell planners what you think
Work on 5+ miles of new hiking trails could start as soon as late spring.
610KONA
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake littered with neo-Nazi messages leading up to MLK Day
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say they are aware of neo-Nazi propaganda that's been tossed onto the ground throughout the city. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says he's received messages about the memos that were distributed in clear plastic ziplock bags that contained rice as a weight so they could be thrown with more control.
nbcrightnow.com
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
Pot Shops in Pasco Getting Closer to Reality
The Pasco City Council moved their weekly meeting to Tuesday this week, from Monday, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It was one more day those who support and oppose lifting the recreational marijuana moratorium in the City limit had to wait to share their thoughts. Recreational marijuana...
yaktrinews.com
UPDATE: Edison Street overpass on SR 240 cleared, traffic still delayed
KENNEWICK, Wash. — 5:05 p.m. The scene on the overpass on Edison Street has been cleared. However, traffic on the westbound side of 240 in Kennewick is still at stop and go level. If you have an alternate way to get home, it is advised you take that route as the traffic may not clear immediately.
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
ifiberone.com
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream
An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.
Walla Walla Residents Get ‘Refund’ From School District Bond
Walla Walla residents will be seeing some lower tax rates for a bit, thanks to a 'refund' from the school district's 2018 bond. The bond oversight committee is pictured here. $320K will be given back in the form of reduced tax rates. WWSD Communications Director Mark Higgins released information Friday...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
Neighbor of Bryan Kohberger says suspect talked about Idaho student murders
A neighbor of Bryan Kohberger's in Pullman, Washington, said the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students spoke to him about the killings days after they occurred. The neighbor asked not to be identified. "He brought it up in conversation," the neighbor exclusively told CBS News on Wednesday. "[He] asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did. And then he said, 'Yeah, seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion.'" "At the time of our conversation, it was only a few days after it happened so there wasn't much details out,"...
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
Did This Car Get Airborne in Kennewick Roundabout Crash?
Early Friday morning, Kennewick Police say this car may have left the ground in a roundabout crash. Around 3:42 AM Friday morning, Officers responded to the roundabout in Kennewick at West 27th and Vancouver after several calls came into dispatch about a vehicle that had reportedly gotten airborne and then crashed.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0