Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have been charged for their roles in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages. According to a media release from Knox County Courthouse, Knox County State’s Attourney Jeremy S. Karlin filed criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu, charging the two defendants with 10 counts of arson for their involvement in the August 21, 2022 arson at Bridlecreek apartments that damaged a parking structure and nine vehicles.
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
Pere Marquette evacuated after bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pere Marquette was evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday morning. According to Peoria police, staff activated the fire alarm to evacuate the building as part of their protocols after receiving a suspicious phone call that claimed there was a bomb in the building. Peoria...
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial
A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
Bartonville stabbing suspect indicted
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man charged with stabbing a fellow employee at a Bartonville diner has been indicted. 40-year-old Kenneth Alig faces aggravated battery charges in connection with the December 29th stabbing at Homestyle Grille. The Police Chief told us they believed the stabbing happened during an argument.
ATM stolen from Woodford County bank
BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
