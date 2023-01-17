Read full article on original website
SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – You can attend a celebration next week for a local artist, gone too soon. Loved ones of Arthur Lee Milton, better known around Savannah as “Artie the Artist,” will host a reception in his honor. Milton would have turned 70 years old this month. He died in 2017 after a battle […]
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
Savannah State University to hold 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is bringing back its 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival!. This will be the first time having this festival in three years with in-person events. This year’s theme is “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.”. They will be honoring Westley...
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award. Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
Where’s Bunny Ware?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is full of fantastic events for everyone to enjoy around our vast city. We got an inside look to some of Savannah’s most recent events with our friend Bunny Ware. From the ALEE Shrine Temple Officer Installation, to the Enmarket Arena Hockey Classic’s...
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen
Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Drive to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
Open casting call for new movie ‘Origin’ and T.V. show ‘Fear The Walking Dead’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two project are set to shoot in Savannah and they are looking for extras. According to Bill Marinella Casting, they’re looking for people to be in the background of a feature film called “Origin” and the T.V. series “Fear The Walking Dead.”
Beaufort Oyster Festival is back
After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival. Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.
Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats
LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later
It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today. BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health. The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as...
This Tiny Island Was Settled Thousands of Years Ago. It Hasn’t Really Changed.
Nobody knows who made the ancient pottery that washes up on St. Phillips Island, a remote 4,600-acre wonderland nestled between Beaufort, SC and Hilton Head Island. The artifacts are plentiful here, appearing along hiking trails, beaches, and the island’s only road that cuts through thick, undisturbed jungles between the marsh and the sea.
Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light
The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
