Santa Clara, CA

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas star Micah Parsons sees himself and fellow All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa of San Francisco as entertainers in their divisional playoff. It's just more of a sideshow, in Parsons' view, compared to the bigger plot of who moves on to the NFC championship game.
What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: Say Cowboys! Say cheese!

LIKES Can they strike more gold? Have to start with the Dallas Cowboys, who finally beat Tom Brady. He was 7-0 against Dallas until the Cowboys corralled him Monday in Tampa Bay. Dallas looked much better than it did in a 20-point loss at Washington. Now, it's on to San Francisco, which is 18-19-1 all-time vs. Dallas. But the Cowboys left their hearts in San Francisco in 1981, when Dwight Clark made The Catch to send the...
Here’s how much it’ll cost you to get to the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LVII on the horizon, it’s time to start planning your trip if you want to see the big game. Even though there might still be a few weeks to go, Feb. 12 will be here before you know it, and the longer you wait, the harder (and more expensive) it will be to head to Arizona to catch the game in person.
Cowboys sign kicker to practice squad after Maher meltdown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday, adding an option in case Brett Maher's wild-card meltdown lingers into practice this week. Maher missed his first four extra points in the 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay, an NFL first in the...
