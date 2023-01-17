Read full article on original website
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
MySanAntonio
The cheapest last-minute tickets to the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff game are less than $500
The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon with a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line. With the weather in Santa Clara looking a heck of lot better than it did last week, you aren’t going to find tickets to this game for less than $80 like you could have for the 49ers-Seahawks in their Wild Card matchup.
MySanAntonio
Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas star Micah Parsons sees himself and fellow All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa of San Francisco as entertainers in their divisional playoff. It's just more of a sideshow, in Parsons' view, compared to the bigger plot of who moves on to the NFC championship game.
What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: Say Cowboys! Say cheese!
LIKES Can they strike more gold? Have to start with the Dallas Cowboys, who finally beat Tom Brady. He was 7-0 against Dallas until the Cowboys corralled him Monday in Tampa Bay. Dallas looked much better than it did in a 20-point loss at Washington. Now, it's on to San Francisco, which is 18-19-1 all-time vs. Dallas. But the Cowboys left their hearts in San Francisco in 1981, when Dwight Clark made The Catch to send the...
Potential neutral site game between Bills and Chiefs in Atlanta seeing high demand, NFL says
ATLANTA — The possible neutral site AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs that would take place in Atlanta is seeing ‘extraordinary demand,’ according to the National Football League. Tickets were released for the matchup earlier this week which would only take...
MySanAntonio
Here’s how much it’ll cost you to get to the Super Bowl
With Super Bowl LVII on the horizon, it’s time to start planning your trip if you want to see the big game. Even though there might still be a few weeks to go, Feb. 12 will be here before you know it, and the longer you wait, the harder (and more expensive) it will be to head to Arizona to catch the game in person.
MySanAntonio
Cowboys sign kicker to practice squad after Maher meltdown
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday, adding an option in case Brett Maher's wild-card meltdown lingers into practice this week. Maher missed his first four extra points in the 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay, an NFL first in the...
