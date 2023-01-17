ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WSAV News 3

More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff […]
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Action News Jax

WNBA's Hamby accuses Aces of bullying, manipulation

The WNBA players' union said Saturday it will review Dearica Hamby's complaints about Las Vegas management after the Aces traded the two-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Sparks. In an Instagram post, the 29-year-old Hamby said the Aces attacked her character and work ethic. “Being traded is a part of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

