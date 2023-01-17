Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Ride to End Alzheimer's seeks to raise $1M
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A meet and greet was held Friday night for riders, volunteers and supporters of the Ride to End Alzheimer's South Carolina. Dozens turned out at the "The Whale A Craft Beer Collective" in downtown Greenville. WYFF News 4 is determined to go the distance for all...
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
Veterans’ organization asking community for support to build new facility
There are not enough chairs for the number of members.
deltanews.tv
Free Smoke Alarms
The American Red Cross is partnering with the Greenville Fire Department to provide free smoke alarms and installation. More details are in the story.
thejournalonline.com
Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County
The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
FOX Carolina
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State prison inmates in Spartanburg County now have a place to worship, pray and spiritually rehabilitate. It’s all thanks to donations from the community and across the state. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s a place inmates...
greenville.com
Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown
Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
WYFF4.com
Greenville family gets front-row seat to downtown emergency rescue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Kent family was getting ready for a quiet Thursday evening at home at District West Apartments, when the day took a turn. "And then we had all this excitement," Wade Kent said. "There were two people in buckets. They were painting the roof over our...
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
greenvillejournal.com
Prisma Health opens primary care office in downtown Greenville
Prisma Health has opened a new primary care facility in downtown Greenville, the health care system announced Jan. 13. Prisma Health Primary Care – Stone & Main, which is located at 1 E. Stone Ave., provides services such as:. Acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases. Physicals, including annual...
Cherokee Co. Council approves bid for $4.6 million animal shelter
After years of discussion, Cherokee County will soon have a new animal shelter.
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
WYFF4.com
LIVE: Fire trucks respond near downtown Greenville apartment complex; roads blocked
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles are responding to the area around an apartment complex in downtown Greenville Thursday evening. Pictures from the scene show smoke around and near the District West apartments, at 101 Reedy View Drive. Video from Sky 4 showed smoke coming from...
WYFF4.com
Workers rescued near downtown Greenville apartments after lift touches live wire, police say
Fire crews had to rescue two people Thursday evening from a lift near an apartment complex in downtown Greenville. Watch Sky 4 video of the rescue below. According to Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the District West apartments, at 101 Reedy View Drive, about a lift on fire.
WYFF4.com
Pacolet family says random act of kindness provided extra life for woman with cerebral palsy
PACOLET, S.C. — Patricia Kabore said a recent act of kindness had an immeasurable impact on her and her daughter, Rema Kabore. Patricia said she herself was moved to perform an act of kindness after seeing a recent story she saw on WYFF News 4, about the Harris Family losing their home to a fire.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Childhood memories from the 1830s
Oral histories are an invaluable resource for preserving stories and memories of days gone by and often comprise some of the few recorded descriptions of our city. In 1903, the “Southern Christian Advocate” published the memories of Osgood A. Darby from when he was a boy growing up in Greenville in the 1830s. Many insights into village life can be gleaned from this article, including its people, places and events. Darby recalls that there were only two church congregations at the time: Episcopal and Baptist. His parents grew up Methodist, so his father, Maj. John T. Darby, “started a subscription to build a Methodist church near the Episcopal church.”
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
golaurens.com
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
FOX Carolina
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
