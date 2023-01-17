ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Ride to End Alzheimer's seeks to raise $1M

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A meet and greet was held Friday night for riders, volunteers and supporters of the Ride to End Alzheimer's South Carolina. Dozens turned out at the "The Whale A Craft Beer Collective" in downtown Greenville. WYFF News 4 is determined to go the distance for all...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
deltanews.tv

Free Smoke Alarms

The American Red Cross is partnering with the Greenville Fire Department to provide free smoke alarms and installation. More details are in the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County

The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown

Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
INMAN, SC
WYFF4.com

New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Prisma Health opens primary care office in downtown Greenville

Prisma Health has opened a new primary care facility in downtown Greenville, the health care system announced Jan. 13. Prisma Health Primary Care – Stone & Main, which is located at 1 E. Stone Ave., provides services such as:. Acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases. Physicals, including annual...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

New subdivision coming to West Greenville

Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Childhood memories from the 1830s

Oral histories are an invaluable resource for preserving stories and memories of days gone by and often comprise some of the few recorded descriptions of our city. In 1903, the “Southern Christian Advocate” published the memories of Osgood A. Darby from when he was a boy growing up in Greenville in the 1830s. Many insights into village life can be gleaned from this article, including its people, places and events. Darby recalls that there were only two church congregations at the time: Episcopal and Baptist. His parents grew up Methodist, so his father, Maj. John T. Darby, “started a subscription to build a Methodist church near the Episcopal church.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business

Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC

