wtva.com
Suspect released from hospital and arrested one week after crash in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police released information on Friday about a pursuit and vehicle crash that happened a week ago. According to Police, an officer saw a car speeding and traveling into oncoming traffic on South Green Street shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 12. The officer lost sight...
wtva.com
Family recounts car chase and shooting that left 24-year-old dead in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - 22-year-old Sierra Smith said she was in the car when Devin Cribbs, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, was fatally shot. According to Smith, Cribbs was driving the car taking two of their friends home on the morning of January 13, when they passed two Vernon police vehicles - one on County Road 9, and another on Convalescent Road.
wbrc.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Jefferson/Walker Co. line, manhunt underway
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified. Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of...
Man accused of shooting Double Springs police officer dies in jail, cause of death unreleased
A man jailed after being charged in the shooting of a Double Springs police officer earlier this week has died. Jeffrey Lee Adair, 48, died Friday morning at the Winston County Jail, the coroner’s office confirmed. Authorities have not said how Adair died. Efforts to reach the Winston County...
wtva.com
No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
wtva.com
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Walker County shooting
An active shooting investigation is currently underway in Walker County.
wtva.com
Commercial Dispatch
Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery
Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
wtva.com
Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police seeking individuals in credit card fraud investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find those responsible for alleged credit card fraud. The alleged crimes happened in the Barnes Crossing area of northern Tupelo on Jan. 10. Police provided several surveillance images showing two individuals whom investigators wish to locate. Anyone with information is asked...
Fight Leads to Woman’s Home Being Burglarized, Four Suspects Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested four female suspects, two of which are juveniles, for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman following a fight Wednesday night. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a trailer park community located in the 3300 block Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard.
wcbi.com
Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week. Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon. According to a press release, 24-year-old...
WLBT
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. The arrest comes as police are investigating...
wbrc.com
Lamar County man arrested for shooting man in vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
wtva.com
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
