Lamar County, AL

wtva.com

Suspect released from hospital and arrested one week after crash in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police released information on Friday about a pursuit and vehicle crash that happened a week ago. According to Police, an officer saw a car speeding and traveling into oncoming traffic on South Green Street shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 12. The officer lost sight...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Family recounts car chase and shooting that left 24-year-old dead in Lamar County, Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - 22-year-old Sierra Smith said she was in the car when Devin Cribbs, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, was fatally shot. According to Smith, Cribbs was driving the car taking two of their friends home on the morning of January 13, when they passed two Vernon police vehicles - one on County Road 9, and another on Convalescent Road.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

ID of Noxubee County body confirmed

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The body found last month in Noxubee County has been confirmed to be that of Tadrian Shaw. Authorities have been working to identify the body after it was found in an abandoned house on Stewart Road in December. Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said he received...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mother arrested for death of child in Tupelo makes bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo mother is out of jail on a $1 million bond after her arrest on child abuse and deprivation charges following the death of her 5-year-old son. Brianna Young’s court-appointed public defender Dennis Farris said he is not sure how Young posted bond because there are so many factors involved.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery

Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police seeking individuals in credit card fraud investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find those responsible for alleged credit card fraud. The alleged crimes happened in the Barnes Crossing area of northern Tupelo on Jan. 10. Police provided several surveillance images showing two individuals whom investigators wish to locate. Anyone with information is asked...
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo arrested, bond set at $1 million

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. The arrest comes as police are investigating...
TUPELO, MS
wbrc.com

Lamar County man arrested for shooting man in vehicle

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old man, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

