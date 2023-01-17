Read full article on original website
KHOU
Prosecutors seek life sentence for man who stole $260K from 68-year-old man with autism
HOUSTON — Prosecutors are asking for a life sentence for a man they call a repeat con artist. Paul Yonko was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity— a felony. Yonko stole $260,000 from a 68-year-old man with autism. Testimony Friday revolved around his victims and the...
Houston man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing classmate over $250 in 2017
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, a Houston man pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a classmate nearly six years ago. Jesse Quinones, now 22, was 17 when he shot and killed 17-year-old Patrick Aldape. The shooting happened just before midnight on April 13, 2017. Quinones will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he's eligible for parole. He can't appeal the conviction or sentence.
Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar
She's paralyzed from the waist down, according to investigators, who also said she was never the intended target. The suspect in the case may have gone even further to hide his involvement.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
Kidnapping, assault suspect released on $1 bonds back in court on new charge of threatening same victim
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy man who was released from jail on two $1 bonds on charges of kidnapping and choking a woman he was dating was back in court Thursday on a new charge. According to court documents, Aubrey Andre Taylor, 42, was arrested within days of...
Man sentenced to 35 years for 2017 deadly shooting of 17-year-old over $250 in Northshore area
The suspect, who was 17 at the time, entered a deal where he pleaded guilty to murder instead of capital murder. He's accused of shooting his schoolmate during a gun exchange.
Man shot to death at Houston Gardens-area gas station where beloved clerk killed in 2022
Just 10 months ago, a beloved store clerk was found dead in a backroom of the store. Fast forward to Friday evening, and a man has faced a similar fate.
73-year-old man who recently moved from Ukraine found stabbed to death at beach, Galveston PD says
The man was fishing on the east end of the island when he was reportedly stabbed to death. Police said they're looking for two suspects in connection to the incident.
Woman's worst fear came true when she found out her daughter was shot in the head
HOUSTON — "It’s been a nightmare." It's every parent's worst fear: getting a call from their child and hearing the words, "I've been shot." That terrible dream became the reality for Sakhara Lowery on Nov. 1, 2022. Her daughter, Sydney Leday, made the call in the wee hours...
Driver crashes into home after possibly being shot near George Bush Park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in critical condition after possibly being shot and crashing into a home near George Bush Park, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The sheriff tweeted about the shooting just after 11 a.m. Saturday on Lucky Star Drive, which is near Westheimer and Addicks Clodine Road.
KHOU
Woman starts robbery spree with kidnapping at Houston's Galleria, records say
Lisa Marie Coleman. 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping. She faces more charges, including federal charges.
Woman accused of string of robberies before Christmas admits to kidnapping in Galleria area, records show
HOUSTON — A 58-year-old woman who is accused of multiple robberies that happened around Christmas admitted to a kidnapping in the Galleria area, according to court documents. Lisa Marie Coleman was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping for her alleged involvement in...
Stinky woman accused of string of robberies around Christmas arrested, FBI says
HOUSTON — A woman, who was caught on video going on a robbery spree the week before Christmas, has been arrested, according to the FBI in Houston. Houston police and the FBI released surveillance video in early January in hopes of someone recognizing the woman who was described as being "nicely dressed" and "smelled heavily of body odor."
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
fox26houston.com
Pearland police investigating animal cruelty case
Pearland police are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty after a stray dig was found with a piece of plastic wrapped around his snout, locking his mouth shut. FOX 26's Randy Wallace shares more on this exclusive story.
Click2Houston.com
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
Star athlete's murder in Baytown 1 of 3 homicides since the start of 2023, police department says
It's just a few weeks into the new year and Baytown already is outpacing its homicides from last year. One of the killings so far includes a young star athlete with a promising future.
KVUE
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually got away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident happened on Oct....
Man found shot to death after car crash in Houston's East End, 2 suspects detained, HPD says
The HPD helicopter managed to spot the suspects hiding under a car after body heat was detected. Surveillance video shows quick flashes of gunfire coming from both sides of the car.
KHOU
Galveston police investigating stabbing death of 73-year-old man from Ukraine
A man who recently moved to Galveston from Ukraine was killed while fishing on the island's East End, police said. He was identified as Albert Titov, 73.
KHOU
