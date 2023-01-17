HOUSTON — On Wednesday, a Houston man pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a classmate nearly six years ago. Jesse Quinones, now 22, was 17 when he shot and killed 17-year-old Patrick Aldape. The shooting happened just before midnight on April 13, 2017. Quinones will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he's eligible for parole. He can't appeal the conviction or sentence.

