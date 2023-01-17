ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Houston man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing classmate over $250 in 2017

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, a Houston man pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a classmate nearly six years ago. Jesse Quinones, now 22, was 17 when he shot and killed 17-year-old Patrick Aldape. The shooting happened just before midnight on April 13, 2017. Quinones will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he's eligible for parole. He can't appeal the conviction or sentence.
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Pearland police investigating animal cruelty case

Pearland police are investigating a horrific case of animal cruelty after a stray dig was found with a piece of plastic wrapped around his snout, locking his mouth shut. FOX 26's Randy Wallace shares more on this exclusive story.
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
