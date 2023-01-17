ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys sticking with Brett Maher as their kicker

Despite a shaky outing in last week's wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys appear to be sticking with kicker Brett Maher. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network pointed out, the Cowboys did not activate practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Saturday, which means they're rolling with Maher against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC divisional round matchup.
