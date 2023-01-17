Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Steph Curry's Injury Status vs. Nets
Steph Curry is expected to play in the Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets game
Post Register
Murray's 29 help Hawks finish strong, beat Knicks 139-124
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are gaining momentum in the Eastern Conference and their high-scoring guards are leading the way. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists, Trae Young added 27 points and the streaking Hawks pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 139-124 on Friday night.
Scores and Highlights from the Gotta Get It hoops classic
It was a busy day of basketball games at the East Kentwood field house for the Gotta Get It hoops classic.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Post Register
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness
DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Post Register
Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
Times columnist Bill Plaschke to be inducted into NSMA Hall of Fame
Los Angeles Times award-winning columnist Bill Plaschke has been named to the National Sports Media Assn. Hall of Fame.
Eagles-Giants playoff game briefly delayed after first down chains broke
The Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants divisional round playoff game was briefly delayed in the first quarter on Saturday night after an “administrative stoppage.”. The issue, however, was one that isn’t seen very often — especially in the postseason. A chain broke on the first down marker on...
Post Register
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Post Register
Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week.
