Chesnee, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect in NC found dead weeks after reported carjacking in Fletcher

FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fletcher Police Department announced that a suspect wanted for a December carjacking incident was found dead in a watery culvert on January 19, 2023. Officers said they found the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Hoots of Hendersonville, in a culvert under Howard Gap Road near Jackson...
FLETCHER, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect injures officer while trying to take his gun during altercation

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that an officer was recently injured while trying to take a suspect into custody following a crash at the intersection of Beltline Road and W. Floyd Baker Boulevard on January 20, 2023. Officers said they responded to the crash at...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect from Asheville shooting found with stolen gun, pounds of drugs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently taken into custody following a shooting that injured one person Wednesday. Officers said they responded to Atkinson Street at around 6:48 p.m. on January 18 after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who was shot in his lower right leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police handling officer-involved shooting in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are handling an officer-involved shooting the University City area on Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive, which is just off of Back Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte. There is currently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wspa.com

Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. homicide

Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. …. Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as...
qcnews.com

Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for new leads in case for woman missing since 2017

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been six years since loved ones last saw or heard from Robbie Arlene Turner. Police say Turner vanished while walking along Ridge Road in Wellford on Jan. 16, 2017. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, investigators were in the area searching for new leads in...
WELLFORD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child from Candler who was last seen Saturday morning. According to deputies, 11-year-old Sinai Esquivel Miranda was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans. She is four feet seven inches and weighs 85 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
FOX Carolina

Buncombe Co. man sentenced to prison for over 20 theft charges

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man with 21 criminal charges related to stolen vehicles, property and larceny has been sentenced to prison. According to deputies, William Melvin Reese II pleaded guilty to numerous felonies and will now serve a minimum of...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Inmate in Laurens County found dead in cell, coroner says

LAURENS, S.C. — An inmate in South Carolina was found dead in his jail cell in Laurens County, according to the deputy coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The deputy coroner said Gary F. Kinner, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Laurens County...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

