ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Rep. Ritchie Torres presses FEC probe of lying George Santos’ finances

By Kevin Sheehan, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5XiT_0kHtLfJZ00

A Bronx congressman traveled to Long Island on Tuesday so he and others could bash truth-challenged US Rep. George Santos during a news conference in his own district.

US Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) — who co-filed an ethics complaint against Santos last week — appeared at the event in Great Neck with members of the “Concerned Citizens of NY-03” Facebook group.

“George Santos has essentially lied about every aspect of his life,” Torres said. “He has essentially pretended to be a biracial, Ukrainian, Belgian, Brazilian volleyball champion and brain cancer survivor whose mother died twice! Including on 9/11.”

Torres added: “All of these lies would be laughable were not for the fact that he is a United States congressman.”

Also during the event at the four-star Inn at Great Neck, a boutique hotel near the village’s downtown, Jodi Kass Finkel of the Concerned Citizens group said, “We deserve real representation, not a charlatan.”

“We want him gone!” Finkel said of Santos (R-NY), whose 3rd District includes parts of Long Island and Queens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsT9c_0kHtLfJZ00
“George Santos has essentially lied about every aspect of his life,” said Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres.
Dennis A. Clark

On Jan. 10, Torres and freshman Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) of Brooklyn filed a complaint against Santos with the House Ethics Committee that alleged he failed “to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law.”

Influential House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday called Santos a “bad guy” and said that “if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed.”

Keeping track of all NY Rep. George Santos lies

Finkel also accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) of “insulting the 700,000-plus residents of this district by not pushing him out.”

Another member of the group, Susan Rosenfeld Naftol, said the people who elected Santos “didn’t actually vote for him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhY41_0kHtLfJZ00
Rep. George Santos has admitted to the lies but has made no move to resign.
Getty Images/ Win McNamee

“They voted for an illusion he created,” Naftol said. “If the residents knew who he really was, they never would have voted for him.”

Santos has acknowledged falsifying important aspects of his resume and family history, as well as his religious beliefs.

“I am Catholic,” Santos confessed to The Post late last month. “Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Ana Walshe amassed $3M property portfolio that husband Brian was eager to inherit, internet history reveals

Ana Walshe had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, which her husband’s internet search history showed he was looking forward to getting his hands on. Brian Walshe was charged with his wife’s murder this week and at his arraignment at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Wednesday it was revealed he had Googled “how long for someone to be missing to inherit” among other damning searches.   Brian pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, but a wealth of evidence is mounting against him. Although it is said they had amassed a collection of homes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
74K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy