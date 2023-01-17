ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Kroger’s CEO gives major update on Albertsons merger – and it’s good news for shoppers

By Ashley Gale
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hvua9_0kHtLWJu00

THE CEO of Kroger has revealed a big update on the Albertsons merger and how it will benefit customers.

Rodney McMullen acknowledged that he is aware that customers are struggling financially due to inflation and wants to keep product prices affordable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PF4VH_0kHtLWJu00
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen gave a major update on the $25 billion merger with Albertsons and how it favors shoppers Credit: Getty

The Kroger chief spoke at a keynote session at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show in New York City on Monday explaining how the company is in talks with its manufacturers on how to keep costs low for customers.

"About half of our customers are under a lot of strain from a financial perspective — their wages haven't kept up with the inflation they've incurred," said McMullen, according to Fox News.

McMullen predicted that inflation would flatten near the end of this year.

According to data provided by Statista, June 2022 saw the highest inflation rate at 9.1 percent. Since then, it has decreased to 6.5 percent in December.

In October, Kroger announced its $25 billion merger with Albertsons.

Its goal is to reduce the costs of products in its stores, creating more competition with other big-brand grocers like Walmart and Target.

By combining the two stores, McMullen has argued, both companies would be able to cut prices on their inventory, according to Reuters.

However, news of the companies merging received backlash from both the public and US Congress.

In December 2022, McMullen and his Albertsons counterpart, Vivek Sankaran, testified before senators on the Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights subcommittee to defend their planned merger.

They claimed that the plan combining the companies, having Kroger buy Albertsons for $20 billion, would create more competition among retail grocers and big box stores, contrary to senators' concerns.

The newly combined company would reap significant economies of scale, they said, which would purportedly keep prices low.

In a letter, Congress said: "We urge the Federal Trade Commission to closely evaluate the likely competitive effect of this acquisition."

"This acquisition threatens to create competition-stifling concentration in markets across the country, hurting consumers, workers and small businesses," Congress warned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Q9Ya_0kHtLWJu00
The goal of the merger is to reduce the costs of products in its stores, creating more competition with other big brand grocers like Walmart and Target Credit: Getty

Comments / 41

Chuck Bechard
3d ago

this is a file of bull. this will be a big Dynasty and this merger will cause a monopoly on the grocery business and they will be able to raise their prices just because they can. I've dealt with Kroger for several years I find them really hard to deal with and their prices are extremely high

Reply(3)
17
Henry Tucker
3d ago

well start with lowing pricing first Kroger have always been expensive your sales prices are Walmart regular price so with Kroger being so big why are the prices so high your buying power should be pass on to customers

Reply
15
Windsong
3d ago

He's a contradiction of himself. They fought tooth and nail to deny employees of a cost of living increase. Hes a typical politician.

Reply(1)
12
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
978K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

