Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
Search warrant details what investigators found in Moscow murder suspect's apartment
PULLMAN, Wash. — A newly unsealed search warrant details what investigators took from the apartment of a Washington State Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in nearby Moscow. Among the items police took from the suspect's apartment are multiple hair strands, a nitrile-type black glove,...
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son’s head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Caught on Camera: Colton community devastated after vandals run rampant
COLTON Ore. (KPTV) – A community is devastated after several properties in Colton, including a church, were damaged over the weekend -- and it was all on camera. Surveillance video from Saturday night captured vandals targeting Canyon Creek Bible Fellowship Church. In the video, you see a car stop in the middle of the road, the suspect running towards the church sign carrying what looks like an ax, before smashing the sign twice before leaving.
MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
16-year-old Quincy girl's suspected killer caught in Othello more than three months after shooting
OTHELLO - The City of Othello was swarming with police activity on Thursday night as police arrested the suspected gunman accused of killing one of the two girls he allegedly shot in a gang-related shooting in October. At about 9:30 p.m., Othello police took the 17-year-old suspect into custody with...
