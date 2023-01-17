ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtucna, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son’s head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
kptv.com

Caught on Camera: Colton community devastated after vandals run rampant

COLTON Ore. (KPTV) – A community is devastated after several properties in Colton, including a church, were damaged over the weekend -- and it was all on camera. Surveillance video from Saturday night captured vandals targeting Canyon Creek Bible Fellowship Church. In the video, you see a car stop in the middle of the road, the suspect running towards the church sign carrying what looks like an ax, before smashing the sign twice before leaving.
COLTON, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy