Portsmouth files civil rights complaints against neo-Nazi group

The group hung “Keep New England White” signs on a New Hampshire overpass in July.

Officials from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, announced Tuesday that they have filed civil rights actions against two members of a neo-Nazi group.

Christopher Hood and Leo Cullinan were identified as part of a group that hung “Keep New England White” signs on the Stark Street overpass in Portsmouth on July 30, 2022, according to New Hampshire attorney general John Formella.

Hood and Cullinan have been linked to the neo-Nazi group Nationalist Social Club 131, or NSC 131, which describes itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area.” Formella said, adding that the group itself is also subject to a civil rights action by the state.

The two men face hefty fines for racially motivated trespassing as a violation of the New Hampshire civil rights act. Hood, identified as the founder and leader of the hate group, faces a $10,000 fine on two counts of violation and conspiracy, while Cullinan, a member, faces a $5,000 fine for one count of conspiracy.

Formella said the hanging of the banner is considered a trespass, and the banner’s wording indicates hate and marks a clear violation of the act.

The officers who responded to the July scene observed approximately 10 men wearing hats, sunglasses, and face coverings. The New Hampshire Department of Justice is working to identify the other men involved, Formella said.

Formella was joined by the mayor of Portsmouth, as well as members of state and local police.

“The actions we’ve taken today should send a strong message to all those who would commit unlawful hate-motivated acts in our state and to all of our citizens who are watching,” Formella said, “The Department of Justice will do whatever we can within our authority and within the bounds of the law to take action to enforce the New Hampshire civil rights act.”