Noel Gallagher Details Upcoming High Flying Birds Album

Noel Gallagher has finally revealed the details of his long-teased album with the High Flying Birds.

Titled Council Skies, the fourth Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds album is set to drop on June 2 and will feature the recently released, Johnny Marr-assisted track, “Pretty Boy.”

According to a press release, the album will be an homage to Gallagher’s Manchester upbringing. “It’s going back to the beginning,” he said of the upcoming release in the statement. “Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.”

Gallagher continued, “When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Produced by Gallagher alongside longtime collaborator Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, the album was recorded at the artist’s London-based Lone Star Sound Recording Studios and will feature orchestrations that were recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. Marr will make an appearance on two more of the album’s tracks.

A deluxe edition of the LP has also already been assured and is set to feature various instrumentals, radio sessions, and live recordings, as well as remixes by the Pet Shop Boys and the Cure’s Robert Smith.

Along with these new details, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared the album’s latest single, “Easy Now.” Brimming with a building chorus of aahs, the song is a triumphant one. “Easy Now” is reminiscent of youth’s trials and tribulations with the resolution of how to rise above them all.

The music video features actress Milly Alcock, the recent star of the Game of Thrones extension, House of the Dragon. Check it out below.

Council Skies Track List:

1. “I’m Not Giving Up Tonight”

2. “Pretty Boy”

3. “Dead to the World”

4. “Open the Door, See What You Find”

5. “Trying to Find a World That’s Been and Gone Pt. 1”

6. “Easy Now”

7. “Council Skies”

8. “There She Blows!”

9. “Love Is a Rich Man”

10. “Think of a Number”

11. “We’re Gonna Get There in the End”

Photo by Matt Crocket