ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Noel Gallagher Details Upcoming High Flying Birds Album

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFkcZ_0kHtKLbg00

Noel Gallagher has finally revealed the details of his long-teased album with the High Flying Birds.

Titled Council Skies, the fourth Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds album is set to drop on June 2 and will feature the recently released, Johnny Marr-assisted track, “Pretty Boy.”

According to a press release, the album will be an homage to Gallagher’s Manchester upbringing. “It’s going back to the beginning,” he said of the upcoming release in the statement. “Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.”

Gallagher continued, “When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Produced by Gallagher alongside longtime collaborator Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, the album was recorded at the artist’s London-based Lone Star Sound Recording Studios and will feature orchestrations that were recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. Marr will make an appearance on two more of the album’s tracks.

A deluxe edition of the LP has also already been assured and is set to feature various instrumentals, radio sessions, and live recordings, as well as remixes by the Pet Shop Boys and the Cure’s Robert Smith.

Along with these new details, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared the album’s latest single, “Easy Now.” Brimming with a building chorus of aahs, the song is a triumphant one. “Easy Now” is reminiscent of youth’s trials and tribulations with the resolution of how to rise above them all.

The music video features actress Milly Alcock, the recent star of the Game of Thrones extension, House of the Dragon. Check it out below.

Council Skies Track List:

1. “I’m Not Giving Up Tonight”

2. “Pretty Boy”

3. “Dead to the World”

4. “Open the Door, See What You Find”

5. “Trying to Find a World That’s Been and Gone Pt. 1”

6. “Easy Now”

7. “Council Skies”

8. “There She Blows!”

9. “Love Is a Rich Man”

10. “Think of a Number”

11. “We’re Gonna Get There in the End”

Photo by Matt Crocket

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”

Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
NME

Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald have announced they are getting divorced

Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara Macdonald have announced that they are to divorce. The couple, who married at a private ceremony at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in 2011, had been together for 22 years. They have two sons – Donovan and Sonny who were born in 2007 and 2010.
soultracks.com

George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies

(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
Popculture

R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Top 10 Country Breakup Songs

As life guarantees joy, it also promises heartbreak. We’ve all been there, sitting on the floor with Kleenex scattered around, tear stains on our cheeks. It isn’t easier being the one broken up with or the one having to do it. But one thing always needed is good breakup music to help release the stream of emotions in heart and mind.
RadarOnline

'He'd Be So Touched If They Would Come': David Crosby Planned His Own Funeral In Hopes His Estranged Bandmates Attend

Rock icon David Crosby was so sure he was dying that the Mr. Spaceman singer planned his own funeral years before his death — and desperately hoped his estranged Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates would bury the hatchet and attend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crosby's death was announced on Thursday. He was 81 years old.The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hadn't spoken to Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young in years, but had the desire to mend fences in recent years."David can be brash and arrogant, but these guys still mean so much to him after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
American Songwriter

Stevie Wonder Remembers Friend and Collaborator Jeff Beck

Upon the news of his passing, Stevie Wonder, like many other musicians, has been reminiscing about his friend and collaborator, the late guitar legend Jeff Beck. “He was a great soul who did great music,” the R&B powerhouse told the Detroit Free Press as he reflected on their musical relationship. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.”
NEW YORK STATE
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
hotnewhiphop.com

Funk Flex Updates 6ix9ine Post With Reaction From Jim Jones

While Flex is ready to play 6ix9ine’s music once again, Jim Jones says “there will never be any tolerance for testifying and cooperating.”. Tekashi 6ix9ine remains a hot topic in Hip Hop circles, and Funk Flex has made a controversial announcement. Recently, we reported on the famed Hot 97 DJ saying he would no longer boycott 6ix9ine’s music. For a time, several stations, particularly in New York, vowed to boycott the rainbow rapper’s releases. With the rise of artists taking plea deals, Flex had a change of heart.
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy