Minnesota State

Hot 104.7

Which Iowa, Minnesota Cities Are Among Best for Life Expectancy?

As we understand more and more about what it takes to live a happy and healthy life, a lot of us are sticking around longer than ever. With life expectancies now at just over 77 years old (77.2) in United States, it's hard to believe that we've nearly doubled the number of birthdays we have now compared to the 1880s (40 years old).
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Construction companies face challenges with record setting snowfall

Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Hy-Vee Stores Issue Recall on Pot Roast Meals

If you purchased a Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner recently from a Hy-Vee store, you should probably tap the brakes on throwing that guy in the oven or microwave. Dakota News Now is reporting that Hy-Vee chain based out of West Des Moines, Iowa has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
WORTHING, SD
KELOLAND TV

The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Power outages in SW Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
IVANHOE, MN
Tax Foundation

Iowa Proposal to Rein in Property Taxes Misses the Mark

On the heels of adopting one of the most comprehensive state tax reform packages in years, Iowa lawmakers are back in Des Moines with property tax relief in their sights. But while the issue is worthy of their attention, House File 1 (HF 1) as currently drafted misses the mark.
IOWA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
