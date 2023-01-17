ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash

By Nick Koziara
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. this morning near exit 133 in Dotsero. Westbound lanes near the I-70 crash scene remain closed. CDOT recommends taking an alternate, northern route.

The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours of travel time. To use the northern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area will exit I-70 at exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. At Kremmling, travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 until the intersection with Colorado Highway 13 in Craig. Turn south on CO13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exits 87 or 90). Motorists should be prepared for icy and snow-packed areas along this route and are encouraged to drive for the conditions.

No further information is available at this time. Western Slope Now will update this story when new details become available.

