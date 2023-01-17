Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Eastwood hosts event to support ALS
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery hosted their 1st quarter philanthropy event earlier today to support someone in their community recently diagnosed with ALS. This mile-long walk slash run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each year. This disease...
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
cbs19news
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June former Charlottesville Chief of Police, RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the City and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit,...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Sierra Club recognizes community environmentalists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “We’re trying to do what we can and raise people’s awareness about protecting nature,” said Donna Shaunesy, a member of the Sierra Club of Charlottesville. One way the organization is doing this is by presenting Earth flags in recognition of outstanding...
cbs19news
Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
cbs19news
Major gift helping to create biotech institute at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new biotechnology institute at the University of Virginia will aim to transform health care. On Friday, UVA announced plans to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology to accelerate the development of cellular and gene therapies, nanotechnology, targeted drug delivery, and other next-generation medical treatments.
cbs19news
UVA is adding a new bio-tech research center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thanks to a $100 million gift from a local family, a brand-new research center is coming to the University of Virginia Fontaine Research Park. The university announced the new facility on Grounds on Friday. Attendees say this is a major announcement because the Paul and...
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
cbs19news
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
cbs19news
Improving collaboration for emergency situation response
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Public Schools division and local emergency response teams are learning how to handle an active shooter situation. ACPS, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue had representatives at a presentation on Friday. Their goal is...
cbs19news
ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
Augusta Free Press
Scottsville man dead from injuries in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County
A Scottsville man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rolling Road south of Woodridge in southern Albemarle County. Jeffrey Gale Gunsallus, 48, of Scottsville, died at the scene of the 2:50 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains...
Comments / 0