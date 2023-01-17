ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Eastwood hosts event to support ALS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery hosted their 1st quarter philanthropy event earlier today to support someone in their community recently diagnosed with ALS. This mile-long walk slash run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each year. This disease...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June former Charlottesville Chief of Police, RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the City and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Eastwood Farm and Winery to host 5k for ALS Association

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local winery is raising money for the ALS Association, a nonprofit that works to make ALS a “livable disease” by offering free services to patients and their families, and there's still time to contribute. Eastwood Farm and Winery selects a Community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Major gift helping to create biotech institute at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new biotechnology institute at the University of Virginia will aim to transform health care. On Friday, UVA announced plans to launch the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology to accelerate the development of cellular and gene therapies, nanotechnology, targeted drug delivery, and other next-generation medical treatments.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA is adding a new bio-tech research center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thanks to a $100 million gift from a local family, a brand-new research center is coming to the University of Virginia Fontaine Research Park. The university announced the new facility on Grounds on Friday. Attendees say this is a major announcement because the Paul and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident

A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Improving collaboration for emergency situation response

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Public Schools division and local emergency response teams are learning how to handle an active shooter situation. ACPS, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue had representatives at a presentation on Friday. Their goal is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

