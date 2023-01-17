ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Arkansas girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Arkansas girls high school basketball season rolls on with another big night of games tipping off Tuesday (January 17).

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Arkansas including live Arkansas high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arkansas girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Arkansas:

SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 16)

National high school top stars, best girls basketball performances of the week (Jan. 9-15)

Farmington teams sweep Gentry

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Arkansas

