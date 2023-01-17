ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

This stinky suspect left behind DNA evidence in Tukwila

On Monday night, a thief broke into the administrative office at the Tukwila Community Center and stole an iPad, laptop, and charging cable, according to Tukwila Police. Police nicknamed the suspect the “Phantom Pooper” after they left behind some DNA evidence in the sink. The suspect also left behind digital evidence when they merged the stolen laptop’s Apple account to their personal account.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
SEQUIM, WA
KOMO News

Man charged with attempted kidnapping of Auburn barista

AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn has been charged with attempted kidnapping. King County prosecutors filed the charges against Matthew William Darnell on Thursday. Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail. If he is able to post his bail, prosecutors have...
AUBURN, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
mltnews.com

Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier

A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
BRIER, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder

SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested for 3 Tacoma shootings, charged with murder and aggravated assault

TACOMA, Wash. — A man believed to be connected to three separate shootings in Tacoma, including one that killed a man, has been arrested. The shootings took place over the course of four days with two happening on the same night, Dec. 11, and another happening three days later on Dec. 14. Authorities believed all three victims to be homeless, according to court documents.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County

Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

2nd man arrested in connection to string of Tacoma ATM robberies

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a second man on Wednesday who they said was involved in a recent string of ATM robberies in Tacoma. Officers arrested 18-year-old Tofili Malo at an apartment in Tacoma. Malo was booked for five counts of robbery and is currently being held at Pierce County Jail.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Thurston County's new sheriff changes pursuit policies, increases jail bookings

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Crime-fighting is making a course correction in Thurston County as a new sheriff resets the rules on how to handle certain lawbreakers. Since taking office at the start of the month, Sheriff Derek Sanders has expanded the scenarios in which deputies can pursue suspects and will drop some of the restrictions that limited who gets booked in jail. Too many criminals were taking advantage of the leeway they were given under previous policies, according to Sanders, and that in turn, was compromising public safety.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

81-year-old woman hit by car in Seattle crosswalk, suspect arrested

SEATTLE - Police arrested a driver suspected of hitting an 81-year-old woman crossing the street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and Marion around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts say...
SEATTLE, WA
