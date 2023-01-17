Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Murder charges expected against man arrested for downtown Seattle hammer attack
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is expected to file murder charges against a 34-year-old man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle. The attack happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pike Street on Jan. 13....
KOMO News
3 suspects arrested for string of violent, armed King County robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three people were arrested and charged for a string of violent, armed robberies throughout King County over the past few months. Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez face several charges from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office. The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said all three...
KOMO News
Man arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in south Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man after he fired multiple shots from his car while chasing his stolen truck around south Seattle on Friday afternoon, according to police. Around 4:45 p.m., a man noticed his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving....
This stinky suspect left behind DNA evidence in Tukwila
On Monday night, a thief broke into the administrative office at the Tukwila Community Center and stole an iPad, laptop, and charging cable, according to Tukwila Police. Police nicknamed the suspect the “Phantom Pooper” after they left behind some DNA evidence in the sink. The suspect also left behind digital evidence when they merged the stolen laptop’s Apple account to their personal account.
Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
KOMO News
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of Auburn barista
AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn has been charged with attempted kidnapping. King County prosecutors filed the charges against Matthew William Darnell on Thursday. Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail. If he is able to post his bail, prosecutors have...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
mltnews.com
Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier
A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
KOMO News
Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder
SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
myeverettnews.com
In 4 Hours, Everett Police Make Over A Dozen Arrests In Evergreen Way Emphasis
On Thursday (January 19th), the Police Department in Everett, Washington conducted a 4-hour Emphasis on Evergreen Way in south Everett. The operation ran from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and was centered on the area stretching south on Evergreen Way for three blocks from Casino Road. It extended north...
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
KOMO News
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
KOMO News
Man arrested for 3 Tacoma shootings, charged with murder and aggravated assault
TACOMA, Wash. — A man believed to be connected to three separate shootings in Tacoma, including one that killed a man, has been arrested. The shootings took place over the course of four days with two happening on the same night, Dec. 11, and another happening three days later on Dec. 14. Authorities believed all three victims to be homeless, according to court documents.
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
q13fox.com
Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County
Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
KOMO News
2nd man arrested in connection to string of Tacoma ATM robberies
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a second man on Wednesday who they said was involved in a recent string of ATM robberies in Tacoma. Officers arrested 18-year-old Tofili Malo at an apartment in Tacoma. Malo was booked for five counts of robbery and is currently being held at Pierce County Jail.
KOMO News
Thurston County's new sheriff changes pursuit policies, increases jail bookings
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Crime-fighting is making a course correction in Thurston County as a new sheriff resets the rules on how to handle certain lawbreakers. Since taking office at the start of the month, Sheriff Derek Sanders has expanded the scenarios in which deputies can pursue suspects and will drop some of the restrictions that limited who gets booked in jail. Too many criminals were taking advantage of the leeway they were given under previous policies, according to Sanders, and that in turn, was compromising public safety.
q13fox.com
81-year-old woman hit by car in Seattle crosswalk, suspect arrested
SEATTLE - Police arrested a driver suspected of hitting an 81-year-old woman crossing the street in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and Marion around 2 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the victim suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts say...
KOMO News
69-year-old Sequim woman arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Nona Deanda was booked into Clallam County jail on charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).
