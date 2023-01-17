Churros, Popcorn, sodas, and are just some of the things Guests can find while wandering around Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each Universal Park includes different attractions for Guests and families to enjoy. While many Guests go to Universal for the thrills and attractions, they also go for the merchandise, shows, and restaurants located at Universal Parks.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO