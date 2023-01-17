Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Related
piratesandprincesses.net
Character Dining Is Returning To Marvel Superhero Island at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure will be once again hosting character dining at Marvel Superhero Island beginning on February 9, 2023! Reservations are now available. The Marvel Character Dinner will be offered weekly on Thursday through Sunday at Café 4. It will be buffet style dining and includes one...
piratesandprincesses.net
Villain-Con Minion Blast Entrance Has Some New Banners at Universal Orlando
There is a new attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida called ‘Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,’ that is coming this summer. While it’s being developed we now have some new banners showing up at the entrance of the attraction. The attraction will be a “This interactive blaster...
piratesandprincesses.net
Review: New Vegan Hand Pie Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando continues to add quality vegan dining options for their theme park guests. A new vegan hand pie arrived at the San Francisco Beer Co. stand at Universal Studios Florida. This snack and beverage kiosk sits across the road from San Francisco Pastry Company. This new vegan item appeared...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
WALB 10
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
ORLANDO (Gray News) – Walt Disney World’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is in its final days. This weekend will be the last time visitors to Magic Kingdom in Orlando will have the chance to ride the attraction, which opened in 1992. Disney announced in summer 2020...
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Resort Updates January 18, 2023 (Photo Report)
Universal Orlando Resort prepares for several upcoming events and general maintenance. Universal Studios Florida manages to function as a major theme park with extensive construction and refurbishment happening. Also, a new sign that you have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort appeared today. This article will show some of those aspects.
Inside the Magic
Universal Studios Icon Finally Replaced, Debuts New Look
As many Guests may have noticed by now, there is a lot missing from the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Resort has been busy making announcements, revealing new projects, and closing attractions. One of the most noticeable missing elements of the Universal Orlando Resort experience starts just before...
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando ‘Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras’ Parade And Float Ride and Dine Returns With Price Increase
Universal Orlando made several announcements today ahead of their 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. We learned that the theming of the parade will be “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras. The new theme is inspired by fantastical creatures and will be presented on six parade floats. “Guests of all ages can...
click orlando
🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
WDW News Today
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
WESH
City officials considering changes to rules for downtown Orlando nightclubs, businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is proposing big changes for nightlife downtown, including no new nightclubs for six months and permits with lots of security requirements for bars after midnight. The city told us all of the police officers that now fill downtown at night have reduced...
Inside the Magic
“Disgusting” Universal Guest Finds Something In Popular Snack
Churros, Popcorn, sodas, and are just some of the things Guests can find while wandering around Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each Universal Park includes different attractions for Guests and families to enjoy. While many Guests go to Universal for the thrills and attractions, they also go for the merchandise, shows, and restaurants located at Universal Parks.
How to Plan an Unforgettable Girls’ Getaway at Bear’s Den Orlando – Galentine’s Idea!
Kissimmee is known as the vacation home capital of the world with more than 30,000 homes to choose from. While these houses are great for family vacations, they also make the perfect spot for an all-out Galentines getaway. After a... The post How to Plan an Unforgettable Girls’ Getaway at Bear’s Den Orlando – Galentine’s Idea! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
bungalower
Local food-preneur asking for help ahead of Food Network event
Local business owner and chef, Ryan Whaley, of the hugely popular Parlor Kitchen (Instagram | Website) has been serving food curbside for the past year (including at our weekly bingo nights in Baldwin Park), and now, ahead of a big break, is asking for some help from the community. Whaley,...
aeroroutes.com
United Adds Boeing 777-200 Orlando Service in March 2023
United Airlines in March 2023 plans temporary capacity increase to Orlando, as selected flights from Houston and Washington Dulles are scheduled with 364-seater Boeing 777-200. Houston – Orlando 03MAR23 – 25MAR23 777-200 operates 5 weekly round-trip. UA413 IAH0930 – 1246MCO 777 x23. UA673 MCO1157 – 1340IAH 777...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
WESH
1 hospitalized after chemical spill at Orange County business
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a hazmat incident in Orange County. Orange County fire officials say it happened at 1265 La Quinta Drive in Orlando. One person was hospitalized after a spill of two gallons of a dry chemical. The individual was taken to...
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in U.S. for delays
MCO is one of four Florida airports listed.
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
Comments / 0