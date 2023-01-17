Nicolet Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.6 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $100.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.3 million, or $6.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $297.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIC