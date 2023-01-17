ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville

A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31. Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake Gordon,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Big changes coming to Jacksonville's concert venues

Some big changes are coming to Jacksonville-area music venues in the next year or so, with a new concert hall coming to town and major renovations planned at two others. Construction should begin in 2023 on a new venue in the Rail Yard District west of downtown and large renovation projects are planned at the Florida Theatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall that will force each to close down for several months.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

USS Orleck could move to new home by March 31

The USS Orleck, docked outside the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville hotel, could move to its new home by March 31. The Jacksonville Downtown Investment Authority board this week advanced a 10-year licensing agreement for the nonprofit operator of the Orleck to move the ship to Pier 1 at the Shipyards — farther east along the St. Johns River, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Republican donor Kent Stermon had JSO access for nearly a decade as part of ‘the sheriff’s circle’

Kent Stermon, the influential Republican donor who was under criminal investigation when he died last month, was issued five separate badges giving him access to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office buildings, starting in 2013 under former sheriff and current congressman John Rutherford. Records obtained by Jacksonville Today show Rutherford was the first...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Florida Ed Board OKs schoolbook rules

Florida school librarians and media specialists must now complete annual training on how to choose schoolbooks, under the rules the state Board of Education approved Wednesday at their meeting in Fernandina Beach. The new required training complies with a new state law that also makes it easier for the public to contest schoolbooks.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Dueling bills seek to prohibit hate speech in Jacksonville

Less than a week after the towering image of a cross and swastika were projected onto the CSX Transportation building Downtown, the City Council will have two emergency bills to review Tuesday night to fight similar actions. Both bills say the same thing. The first, filed Monday by Councilwoman LeAnna...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

It's time to request vote-by-mail ballots for March election

Do you want the convenience of voting by mail in the spring? You'll need to ask for a ballot, even if you've gotten one before. If you're in Duval County, the Supervisor of Elections Office must get your request for a mail-in ballot, along with certain information, by 5 p.m. March 11.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Florida Ed Board: Title IX shouldn't apply to trans students

In lockstep with the priorities of the Republican governor who appointed them, the Florida state Board of Education on Wednesday approved new training for school staff on how to choose books; signed off on the position that federal protections don’t extend to transgender students; and heard from the state’s college presidents, who promised enthusiastic compliance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “anti-woke” curriculum mandate.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy