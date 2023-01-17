ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh

Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born January 29, 1936 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Willis and Lucile Himebaugh. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Garlock Himebaugh; son, Bruce and daughter-in-law Amy of Canton, Ohio, son Brian and daughter-in-law Amy Sutherly of Marysville, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Peg Garlock of Canton, Ohio, sister in law Betty Gloss of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Alan, Jessica, Christina, and Michael; two great-grandsons; and nephews, Michael and David Gloss and Adam Garlock; and several great nieces and nephews.
CANTON, OH
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect

Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest about an attempted robbery case. On Jan. 12, at 11:35 p.m., an unidentified person entered Vapor 69 on Memorial Blvd. and attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint. The individual entered the store pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money. The clerk drew his handgun, and the would-be robber ran to a silver, four-door sedan. He fired at least two rounds toward the clerk, striking the window and door of the store.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home

The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. The custom built home has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet. Kramer and Caussin moved from Los Angeles to the area in 2019. This was a new build home that features a pool and an outdoor fireplace. Listed at $2.599 million, Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing for the home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning of January 24, marking the return to a single terminal at Nashville International Airport.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Ayad Elzarad

Ayad Elzarad, age 54, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Ayad was born in Qatar and attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he acquired his Bachelor’s of Electrical Engineering degree. Ayad worked for 26 years at Schneider Electric as a Project Manager. He has lived in Rutherford County for the past twenty-six years.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: William Charles ‘Chuck’ James

Mr. William Charles “Chuck” James, age 56, of Christiana, TN passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Harry Charles Ruemmler and Ann Marie Cox. Chuck proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a faithful member...
CHRISTIANA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ Russell

Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Russell, age 104 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 13, 2023. She was born in Hillsboro, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Russell; parents, Guy McCamant, and Edna Wallace McCamant. Mrs. Russell was a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

