Shooting Death Investigation Underway at a Residence on Cason Lane
There is an active shooting death investigation underway at a residence in the 2400 block of Cason Lane that took place there around 8:30 this morning. Officers responded to the home in an attempt to locate call. It’s a fluid situation, so there are few details that can be shared....
Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in More than a Dozen Arrests
DICKSON COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Suspect Steals Vinyl Records From Murfreesboro Target Store
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Dec. 26, an unidentified individual stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of vinyl records from the Target on Old Fort Pkwy. The store reported the crime on Jan. 6. Target Loss Prevention workers told police the unidentified...
Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Middle Tennessee Animal Shelter
Taylor Swift is known for her music but also for giving back. Recently, Swift made a generous donation to Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin. The shelter shared on social media, “We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.”. Since Swift made the donation, the shelter...
Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
OBITUARY: Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh
Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born January 29, 1936 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Willis and Lucile Himebaugh. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Garlock Himebaugh; son, Bruce and daughter-in-law Amy of Canton, Ohio, son Brian and daughter-in-law Amy Sutherly of Marysville, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Peg Garlock of Canton, Ohio, sister in law Betty Gloss of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Alan, Jessica, Christina, and Michael; two great-grandsons; and nephews, Michael and David Gloss and Adam Garlock; and several great nieces and nephews.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest about an attempted robbery case. On Jan. 12, at 11:35 p.m., an unidentified person entered Vapor 69 on Memorial Blvd. and attempted to rob an employee at gunpoint. The individual entered the store pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money. The clerk drew his handgun, and the would-be robber ran to a silver, four-door sedan. He fired at least two rounds toward the clerk, striking the window and door of the store.
Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home
The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. The custom built home has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet. Kramer and Caussin moved from Los Angeles to the area in 2019. This was a new build home that features a pool and an outdoor fireplace. Listed at $2.599 million, Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing for the home.
TRAFFIC 1-20-25,2022 Road Construction and Lane Closures
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB. exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. including weekends, there will be shoulder closures on...
Ribbon Cutting: BBeautiful Injectables in Murfreesboro
BBeautiful Injectables held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I in Murfreesboro. Full-service Medical spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! See our site for all services!. 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I. Murfreesboro, TN 37127. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 6.
TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.
Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening
No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit
Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Dispatched to Vehicle Fire Sunday
On January 15, 2023, a Sunday Morning around 7:30 Murfreesboro Fire Rescue District 1 was dispatched to a vehicle fire. Flames were visible upon arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby
Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning of January 24, marking the return to a single terminal at Nashville International Airport.
OBITUARY: Ayad Elzarad
Ayad Elzarad, age 54, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Ayad was born in Qatar and attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he acquired his Bachelor’s of Electrical Engineering degree. Ayad worked for 26 years at Schneider Electric as a Project Manager. He has lived in Rutherford County for the past twenty-six years.
OBITUARY: William Charles ‘Chuck’ James
Mr. William Charles “Chuck” James, age 56, of Christiana, TN passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Harry Charles Ruemmler and Ann Marie Cox. Chuck proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a faithful member...
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ Russell
Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Russell, age 104 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 13, 2023. She was born in Hillsboro, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Russell; parents, Guy McCamant, and Edna Wallace McCamant. Mrs. Russell was a...
