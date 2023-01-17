The term “remake” has never been the most glamorous in the cinematic lexicon, but it hasn’t always been as dirty a word as it’s often treated now. A certain studio’s mania for recycling their most beloved titles and the rest of Hollywood’s overreliance on existing titles in recent years have soured the name. It’s easy for even the most well-versed of cinephiles to forget the circumstances under which capable filmmakers have produced remakes that were more than a supposedly safe bet. There are the many silent films retold gloriously with sound and (sometimes) color; there are the likes of A Fistful of Dollars and Throne of Blood, where famous tales are quite literally remade for another time and place; and then there are talented directors who love a certain movie so much, they just have to do their own take on it. Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake of King Kong is among the most well-received of this latter type, the original Kong being his favorite film.

1 HOUR AGO