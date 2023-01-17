Read full article on original website
msn.com
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
Collider
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
Collider
Why the ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Should Look to This 2005 Performance for Its Next Movie
Over the years, nearly every character in the Marvel Universe has received their own film and/or television adaptation - or adaptations plural, depending on the popularity of the character. Whether it's early entries into the genre like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man or the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, nearly every hero from the House of Ideas has gotten their dues. But there's one team that no one has ever been able to crack: the Fantastic Four. The science-themed heroes may save the world on a daily basis, but their cinematic history is another story.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Melissa Rauch’s Husband Winston: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse
Melissa Rauch is an actress and comedian. She stars in the new NBC show Night Court. She’s married to producer/screenwriter Winston Rauch. Melissa Rauch, 42, is known to most for her decade-long role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s starring in NBC’s Night Court revival which marks her latest collaboration with her loving husband, Winston Rauch, 43. Both Melissa and Winston are executive producers on the series and they get to show everyone why they’re such a great team. The couple have been married since 2007 and Winston is so dedicated to his wife that he changed his last name from Beigel to Rauch after their nuptials. Keep reading to find out more about Winston and his 16-year marriage to Melissa.
Collider
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Brie Larson, Brhe Berry, Rita Ora, Paris, Lisa Rinna!
Brie Larson leaves fans in shock as she unveils her tattoo sleeve while posing in her bra. (tat’s are fake) Oh No… One of our local favorites is hanging it up!. Good Luck. You will be missed as part of our morning routine! ~ Rod. Rita Ora’s New...
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Collider
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
msn.com
15 Rare Photos of Betty White When She Was Young
Slide 1 of 16: There's no actress quite like Betty White. In 2018, the Golden Girls icon celebrated her 80th year in the entertainment industry. In that time, she became one of the very first women to host a television show, star in a sitcom, and earn an Emmy Award. We could go on and on about all of her success, but you know what's even more fun? Looking back at old photos!
See Photos of the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ From Then and Now: John Larroquette, More
For nine seasons, Night Court dominated the NBC lineup with its hilarious cast of comedy greats. Harry Anderson, Markie Post, John Larroquette and more led the cast of the show set in a Manhattan municipal courtroom. In January 2023, the series was revived, bringing back one of the original cast members for the new iteration.
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
Margot Robbie 'Babylon' Dress Slammed—'Whoever Added Lace Needs Jail Time'
The actress wore an iconic gown designed by Gianni Versace but was slammed for adding a surprising detail.
Collider
‘Polite Society' Review: Nida Manzoor’s Feature Debut Is an Action Comedy Equally Hilarious As It Is Heartfelt | Sundance 2023
It is always a rare treat when you can’t stop smiling during a screening and, while it doesn’t always keep up the momentum with which it started, Polite Society absolutely proves to be a film that provides such an experience. The feature debut from writer-director Nida Manzoor, who also created the outstanding series We Are Lady Parts, is heartfelt and humorous with plenty of charm to spare. Centering on two sisters, Priya Kansara's Ria and Ritu Arya's Lena, it takes us into their respective dreams that haven’t quite yet materialized.
Collider
Here’s What Happened When Peter Jackson and Werner Herzog Remade Their Favorite Movie
The term “remake” has never been the most glamorous in the cinematic lexicon, but it hasn’t always been as dirty a word as it’s often treated now. A certain studio’s mania for recycling their most beloved titles and the rest of Hollywood’s overreliance on existing titles in recent years have soured the name. It’s easy for even the most well-versed of cinephiles to forget the circumstances under which capable filmmakers have produced remakes that were more than a supposedly safe bet. There are the many silent films retold gloriously with sound and (sometimes) color; there are the likes of A Fistful of Dollars and Throne of Blood, where famous tales are quite literally remade for another time and place; and then there are talented directors who love a certain movie so much, they just have to do their own take on it. Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake of King Kong is among the most well-received of this latter type, the original Kong being his favorite film.
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Sydney Sweeney Gets Real About Brand Deals
Sydney Sweeney gave an honest conversation about her brand deals and what makes her decide to partner with a company.
Aubrey Plaza & Chloe Fineman Start Making Out In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo: Watch
Aubrey Plaza, 38, is already delivering memorable moments at Studio 8H before she hosts Saturday Night Live. The NBC sketch comedy series released a promo on Jan. 18 where Aubrey and cast member Chloe Fineman, 34, are alone in the audience at the studio and bonding over their shared love of impressions. “I’m excited,” Aubrey says about hosting SNL for the first time on Jan. 21. “And oh my God, I love your impressions. Drew Barrymore is my favorite,” The White Lotus star also says.
