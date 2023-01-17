Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes
The biggest U.S. banks boosted their head counts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup's increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.
MySanAntonio
FTX token jumps after new CEO says exchange could restart
FTX's controversial FTT token surged by more than 30% after the bankrupt company's new chief executive, John J. Ray III, said that he's exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange. A relaunch is one option under consideration as Ray works to return money to FTX's customers and creditors, he...
MySanAntonio
Vanished $4 billion brings down century-old retailer in a week
Hours after revealing a scandal that would roil Brazilian markets, Sergio Rial joined a Zoom call with hundreds of panicked investors. It was an attempt to explain the $4 billion accounting gap that pushed him to quit his new job at the helm of retailer Americanas. The Jan. 12 call...
MySanAntonio
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42. The maker of Crest...
MySanAntonio
Zoom says competition and job cuts haven't hurt its business
Zoom Video Communications President Greg Tomb said the collaboration software business has held up in the face of widespread layoffs and competition. The video-conferencing company sells software to industries like tech and finance, which have been hit by large layoffs. But because most contracts are long-term, the job cuts haven't hurt Zoom, Tomb said in an interview with Bloomberg in Davos, Switzerland.
MySanAntonio
Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets
A flurry of outages across western Canada's oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets. Two of Canada's largest oil-sands upgrading facilities - Syncrude Canada and Canadian Natural Resources' Horizon - have faced disruptions this month, prompting supply cuts to customers. The reduced supply has led Enbridge to seek more crude for its massive Mainline system, which delivers to numerous refiners.
How vulnerable is Wall Street to climate change? The Fed wants to find out
Regulators have long known that climate change poses a threat to the U.S. financial system. Major disasters like hurricanes and wildfires can wipe out buildings and crops, causing losses for the banks that make loans against these assets. Even efforts to take on climate change could cause problems: A rapid, widespread shift to renewable power could send shock waves through financial markets as stocks and bonds tied to fossil fuel companies fall, hurting the bottom line of banks, insurers, and other institutions tied to them.
US media rocked by layoffs amid economic gloom
From CNN to the Washington Post, US media are facing tough times, as a series of outlets have announced layoffs this winter amid fears of an economic downturn. - 'Under pressure for a long time' - While the media layoffs were not as dramatic as those rocking tech giants such as Microsoft and Google, which announced Friday it was cutting 12,000 more jobs, they were a consequence of falling advertising revenue amid a gloomy economic climate, said Chris Roush, dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.
MySanAntonio
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
MySanAntonio
Treasury begins special measures to avoid breaching U.S. debt limit
The Treasury Department is beginning the use of special measures to avoid a U.S. payments default, after the federal debt limit was reached Thursday. The department is tapping the financial resources of two government-run funds for retirees, in a move that will give the Treasury scope to keep making federal payments while it's unable to boost the overall level of debt.
MySanAntonio
Fed set to slow rate hikes again and debate how much further to go
Federal Reserve officials, heartened by an inflation slowdown, are poised to slow the pace of their interest-rate hikes for a second straight meeting and debate how much more they need to tighten to get prices under control. Their campaign - which came too late, some critics argue - seems to...
MySanAntonio
Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait
Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
MySanAntonio
American job switchers are getting a bigger pay bump than early 2022
It's still a good time for Americans to switch jobs. Workers who jumped ship to a new employer late last year got bigger salary bumps than they did in early 2022, according to a survey by job-search website ZipRecruiter, underscoring that demand for labor remains strong despite waves of layoffs in industries like technology and finance.
MySanAntonio
Enverus Intelligence Research report finds upstream emissions reduction
Two reports issued by Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of energy-dedicated Software as a Service platform Enverus, find positive trends in the oil and gas industry’s emissions profile as the industry starts its descent to net zero. EIR found that, between 2019 and 2021, annual upstream emissions decreased...
MySanAntonio
These Are the Most Reliable, and Unreliable, Airlines
The last year has been rife with flight cancellations and delays. Last year, 128,934 flights were scrapped from January to July, according to a report from Reuters, up about 11% from pre-pandemic levels. Last month, in just a two day span, Southwest was responsible for cancelling over 5,500 alone. Operational...
MySanAntonio
How the husks of old power plants can help the climate fight
It is now five months since the Inflation Reduction Act put forth hundreds of billions of dollars in support for decarbonization technologies. In that time I have had many discussions with entrepreneurs, investors, financiers and energy developers about it. All, needless to say, are excited. That excitement can be a bit breathless at times.
MySanAntonio
Four-day week may be the recipe to avoid burnout and boost productivity
Boosting flexibility at work through changes such as a four-day week may both raise productivity and reverse the growing trend toward burnout, according to a panel of experts at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The idea of shortened weeks has gained traction since the Covid pandemic shook up staff...
MySanAntonio
U.S. jobless claims drop to 190,000, lowest level since September
Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, sliding to the lowest level since September and underscoring a strong jobs market where many businesses are reluctant to let go of workers. Initial unemployment claims decreased by 15,000 to 190,000 in the week ended Jan. 14, Labor Department data showed...
MySanAntonio
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
MySanAntonio
Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $566.1 million. The Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by...
