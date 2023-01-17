Read full article on original website
Will Phase 5 End the MCU’s Golden Age?
From a certain point of view, “what does Marvel need to do to succeed in Phase 5?” sounds like a silly question. After all, it implies that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t successful in Phase 4 - which, by almost every possible metric, it was. Every film, from Black Widow to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, made hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, with Spider-Man: No Way Home becoming one of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time. The fleet of TV shows released on Disney Plus proved successful as well, with shows like WandaVision, Loki, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dominating the conversation for weeks at a time. 15 years in, Marvel is still reaching new milestones; Angela Bassett, for instance, stands a real chance of becoming the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in an MCU movie. And for a time, the MCU’s box office dominance seemed almost heroic after the pandemic, proving that movie theaters had a future after all.
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
James Cameron Reveals Why He Chose Valentine's Day for Titanic's 25th Anniversary Re-Release
"Near, far, wherever you are," you may have heard once (if not multiple times) about the phenomenon that is Titanic, which graced the theaters on December 19, 1997. For the longest time, the James Cameron-helmed romantic drama film held the top spot in the list of highest-grossing films ever produced, until Avatar—which Cameron also directed—entered the picture. In celebration of the film's 25th anniversary, Titanic will return to the big screen in a remastered version on February 10, ahead of Valentine's Day. While the disaster film was initially released near Christmas, the director explained why he ended up choosing February as the re-release date for Titanic.
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.
Mammoth Film Festival Announces First Film Slate Including Diego Calva's 'Bonded' [Exclusive]
The relatively young Mammoth Film Festival continues to grow by leaps and bounds every year, debuting plenty of buzzy projects involving major names. Since 2018, the festival has been one of California's premiere winter gathering spots for diverse filmmakers and artists to show off their work. This year, the event will literally grow in size as it adds a fifth day to the festivities to better accommodate all the entries. While the full slate of films bound for the festival will be unveiled over the coming weeks, Collider can exclusively reveal the first batch of projects that will make their world premiere during the event.
Jason Momoa Emphasizes the Dangers of Disturbing the Sea in 'Deep Rising' Trailer
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off today and previews of features attendees can expect to see have started rolling out online. Deadline recently revealed a teaser for the documentary Deep Rising, an urgent nature documentary about the dangers of the ever-growing deep sea mining effort. Featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa as its narrator, the short trailer sets up humanity's connection to the oceans and how that connection continues to sink deeper as we look to the ocean floor for precious minerals.
10 Projects Releasing in 2023 Featuring LGBTQ+ Stars
For perhaps the first time ever, there are many openly queer celebrities that are big names in Hollywood right now. A few of these names include the likes of Matt Bomer and Ariana DeBose. These celebrities have made names for themselves not by being LGBTQ+ but by being incredibly talented and unafraid to be themselves, shining while they do it.
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
10 Great Adaptations of Shakespeare's Most Underrated Plays
When it comes to playwright William Shakespeare, it's fair to assume that almost everyone has heard of his greatest hits. Plays like Romeo & Juliet, Hamlet, and Macbeth are frequently studied in high schools around the world. Even those who've avoided those works at school are likely to run into film adaptations because those three tragedies seem to be the ones that most frequently get adapted into movies.
‘Skinamarink’ Mines Its Terror From Familiar Childhood Fears
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Skinamarink. Continue at your own risk. Kyle Edward Ball’s microbudget horror, Skinamarink, has translated its Tiktok virality to box-office success, having already made 60 times its budget in theaters since its release last weekend. Made on a shoestring budget of only $15,000 and filmed in the director’s childhood home, the film will be released on Shudder on February 2 after its incredibly successful theatrical run. Despite Ball’s minimalist approach, he conjures up major scares by evoking familiar, eerily nostalgic feelings of childhood terror. Set in 1995, the film follows two young children, Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault), who wake up in the middle of the night to find that something strange is going on in their home.
New ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Figure Added to NECA’s Universal Monsters Line
It’s an amazing time to be a horror fan. In the last number of years there have been countless films that will be considered genre classics in due time. However, one of the great byproducts of a healthy genre is that more and more new fans will go back to revisit the true classics from that genre. In horror’s case, that would be the Universal Monsters and one of the franchise’s very best film’s was the sequel to 1931’s Frankenstein, 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein. Now, the good folks at NECA are continuing the popular Universal Monsters line with The Bride herself.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses $582 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is eyeing the $600 million mark at the domestic box office as it looks to top the weekend chart for the sixth time in a row. The science-fiction sequel is expected to gross between $17 million and $20 million this weekend, setting itself up for the seventh-biggest sixth weekend in history.
Before 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pedro Pascal Played a Sci-Fi Daddy in This Film
Neil Druckman and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin's adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived, with its premiere scoring HBO's second-largest debut in 10 years, after House of the Dragon. The long-anticipated series is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive and follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across-country during a fungal zombie pandemic. The story quickly becomes that of a reluctant father who, having lost his own daughter during the outbreak, must learn to let Ellie into his heart despite his pain and attachment issues. Ring any bells? Of course. This theme is not exclusive to The Last of Us, having featured prominently in 2017's Logan and through the Hopper and Eleven relationship on Netflix's Stranger Things.
How 'The Last Of Us' Ranks Against Video Game Shows & Movies
In a television adaptation market saturated by Netflix and a movie market slammed with box office flops, HBO Max exploded onto the video game TV scene Sunday with The Last of Us. Highly anticipated, the first episode did not disappoint with the streaming giant scoring its second-largest debut in the last ten years. Time and time again, video gamers have campaigned for their favorites to find a home with the right script-to-screen combination. As audiences chomp at the bit for more, critics run in the other direction.
8 Underrated Cate Blanchett Performances to Watch After ‘TÁR’
Cate Blanchett is one of the most talented and acclaimed actors working today, and her recent nominations and wins for her most recent success, TÁR, proved exactly that. With a wide range of characters on display, the beloved Australian actress has, throughout the years, conquered many hearts, introducing viewers to countless interesting and complex on-screen personas.
‘Polite Society' Review: Nida Manzoor’s Feature Debut Is an Action Comedy Equally Hilarious As It Is Heartfelt | Sundance 2023
It is always a rare treat when you can’t stop smiling during a screening and, while it doesn’t always keep up the momentum with which it started, Polite Society absolutely proves to be a film that provides such an experience. The feature debut from writer-director Nida Manzoor, who also created the outstanding series We Are Lady Parts, is heartfelt and humorous with plenty of charm to spare. Centering on two sisters, Priya Kansara's Ria and Ritu Arya's Lena, it takes us into their respective dreams that haven’t quite yet materialized.
Why Glenn Rhee Was the Best Character in 'The Walking Dead'
From the moment in the very first episode entitled, "Days Gone Bye" when we heard his voice come over that radio when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was trapped inside a tank teeming with walkers, we loved him. The Walking Dead Universe is filled with dozens of characters that all brought a little something different and unique to the twelve-year horror phenomenon, but Steven Yeun's Glenn Rhee was by far the best. He was there with us from the get go with witty one-liners, youthful exuberance, an awkward naïveté, street smarts, and most of all, compassion and hope. In a world bereft of kindness and empathy, the guy who "delivered pizzas" before the end of humanity brought some levity and occasionally made us forget that turning and death had become an almost inevitable daily occurrence. He was also a trusted confidant, but uncomfortable with dishonesty, and he was pretty handy with a blade when the need arose. His relationship with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the child that came from their union was a beacon of light in an otherwise dreary and depressing world that had essentially come to an end. We needed Glenn.
Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).
Where Did All the 'SNL' Movies Go?!
In 1992, the Saturday Night Live spinoff film Wayne's World cracked $183 million worldwide, including a mighty $121.6 million from North American theaters. Though not the first time characters from SNL had been translated into a motion picture, this was by far the most lucrative attempt at this kind of movie. With public-access-TV heroes Wayne and Garth finding such success in theaters, it was clear that, with the right talent and story, audiences would be willing to shell out cash to watch characters they could see on TV for free. A little over two decades after Wayne’s World debuted, the idea of Saturday Night Live characters headlining theatrical movies sounds like a concept from another universe. There haven’t even been attempts at this kind of feature since MacGruber in 2010. So What happened here? Saturday Night Live has continued chugging along on television, so why did movies based on notable characters from this program come grinding to a halt?
