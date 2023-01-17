Read full article on original website
Stacey Bello named superintendent of Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa complex area schools
Interim superintendents at four complex areas in the state were approved by the Hawai‘i State Board of Education to permanently fill the positions. Stacey Bello was named superintendent of Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex Area. Superintendents were also named at Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui, Castle-Kahuku, Pearl City-Waipahu. Bello...
Big Island community welcomes ‘Chief Ben’ to Hawai‘i Police Department
At the public swearing in ceremony of new police chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz, Hawai‘i County Managing Director Lee Lord told the crowd: “What a special occasion. Congratulations to Chief Ben. His hiring heralds in a new chapter of leadership for the Hawai‘i Police Department.”. Members of the...
Hawaiian helmet snatched from hotel in Volcanoes National Park
A contemporary replica of a mahiole, or feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs, has been stolen from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawai‘i Island. The national park’s law enforcement officers are now asking the public to help identify two individuals suspected of stealing the cultural artwork, which was displayed in the lobby of the Volcano House Hotel.
Gov. Green orders flags at half-staff for funeral services of Princess Kawānanakoa
Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green has ordered that United States and Hawaiʻi state flags be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies, and the Hawaiʻi National Guard from sundown on Jan. 21 through sundown on Jan. 23 in observance of the two days of funeral services for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa.
Warrant sweep on Maui leads to 18 arrests for narcotics and other offenses
During an interagency warrant sweep on Maui, 18 people were arrested for various offenses, including narcotics. The crackdown was conducted Jan. 9-11, 2023, by the Maui Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Maui Police Department released a list of those arrested...
Regal Keauhou Stadium 7 in Kona on list to close due to Cineworld’s bankruptcy
In a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, Cineworld detailed the plan to reject the leases starting in February of 39 of its more than 500 Regal theaters across the United States. The list includes the Regal Keauhou Stadium 7 in Kailua-Kona. It is the only theater on the chopping...
32nd State Legislature session opens with celebration of Hawaiian culture, optimism
HONOLULU — At the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, busloads of people arrived more than an hour before the start of the 32nd State Legislature. For nearly three years, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the House and Senate to operate solemnly online, but Wednesday the public was back and the mood was festive.
Hawaiʻi Attorney General joins amicus brief supporting New York’s concealed-carry law
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, also known as CCIA.
Missing 14-year-old sought by Hawai‘i police
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Shayla Pascubillo of Pāhala, who was reported as a runaway. Pascubillo was last seen at her residence in Pāhala on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She is described as Polynesian with a tan complexion and...
Flood Advisory issued for North Kona and South Kohala Districts
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for North Kona and South Kohala Districts till 9:45 p.m. At 6:35 p.m., radar indicated slow moving showers with locally heavy rain. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Waikōloa Village, Pu‘uanahulu, Hōlualoa, Kalaoa, Honalo, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Waikoloa Beach, Waiki‘i, Mauna Lani and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.
