Rochester man allegedly made terroristic threats against County Executive Adam Bello, was found with weapons

WHEC TV-10
Principal pushed during altercation at Rush-Henrietta; Sheriff’s deputies to remain after third fight in a week
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Two fights at Rush-Henrietta High School prompted law enforcement to be on campus during arrivals and dismissals all week. A third incident happened Friday afternoon in the cafeteria, and it ended with a student in handcuffs. In a message to parents, the principal said a student...
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
‘Belligerent’ Rush-Henrietta student refuses to leave cafeteria, taken away in handcuffs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was removed from a cafeteria in handcuffs after allegedly becoming “combative” with staff on Friday, principal Dr. Tim Shafer stated in an email obtained by News 8. Shafer said the student had become belligerent and used “foul language” when asked to leave the cafeteria. Throughout the […]
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of threatening County Executive Bello in city and federal court
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of threatening Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is now charged with federal gun crimes. Raymond Girard Jr. was also in Rochester City Court this morning. The complaint charges Girard with making a terroristic threat against Bello and other county employees. The Monroe County...
Missing Penfield teen found
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
WHEC TV-10
18-year-old arrested for allegedly waving gun in theater
GATES, N.Y. A man was arrested in the Town of Gates after police say he was waving a gun around in a movie theater. Police responded to the Cinemark Tinseltown theater on Saturday. They say 18-year-old Nazareth Dziewiecki matched the description provided in a call to 911. When interacting with him, police noticed a 9mm handgun in his waistband. They were able to take the gun and arrest him.
WHEC TV-10
City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
WHEC TV-10
Prosecution rests in Irondequoit murder trial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Closing arguments are expected to start Monday in the case of a man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend. Seth Larson is accused of killing Lisa Shuler in spring of 2021. Her dismembered body was discovered by an officer outside the couple’s home on Culver Road. Other remains were found in Durand Lake.
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
rochesterfirst.com
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer. According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took […]
WHEC TV-10
Front door to café smashed on Saturday morning on Parsells Avenue
The Rochester Police Department says at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from the New City Café on Parsells Avenue for a burglary. Officials say the caller noticed the front door glass was broken. The owner of the café says it appears nothing was taken.
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates supervisor to announce bid for Monroe County Executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former Gates town Supervisor Mark Assini intends to run for Monroe County Executive. Incumbent Democratic County Executive Adam Bello has not made any official announcements yet about whether he will run for reelection. Assini has been working in the private industry for the last few years...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Parolee charged with burglarizing six homes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee was charged with six burglaries that happened this December and January on the city’s east side. Rochester Police say they identified 26-year-old Jamal Birden as the suspect using the GPS monitor he’s required to wear and using video posted on a neighborhood social media app.
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
Former Gates town supervisor Mark Assini to run for Monroe Co. executive
The County Executive serves a 4-year term.
13 WHAM
Minimart fire on Lyell Avenue following burglary
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a minimart on Lyell Avenue early Friday morning. The fire was located near the checkout counter and was brought under control after around 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building. Hours...
wxxinews.org
New contract for Rochester Police resolves three-year impasse
Rochester Police have a new contract. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Malik Evans who says the city and the Locust Club, which is the police union, have reached agreement on a new five-year contract. He says that resolves a more than three-year impasse, and it replaces a...
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
