MySanAntonio

Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets

A flurry of outages across western Canada's oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets. Two of Canada's largest oil-sands upgrading facilities - Syncrude Canada and Canadian Natural Resources' Horizon - have faced disruptions this month, prompting supply cuts to customers. The reduced supply has led Enbridge to seek more crude for its massive Mainline system, which delivers to numerous refiners.
U.S. jobless claims drop to 190,000, lowest level since September

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, sliding to the lowest level since September and underscoring a strong jobs market where many businesses are reluctant to let go of workers. Initial unemployment claims decreased by 15,000 to 190,000 in the week ended Jan. 14, Labor Department data showed...
