SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac has received an international quality award for its HeartFlow program. SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic cardiologist Dr. Marc Atzenhoefer says the award recognizes SSM Health Fond du Lac in the top 18 percent of global medical centers in coronary CT imaging. Dr. Aztenhoefer says HeartFlow is used in conjunction with coronary CT technology to diagnose coronary artery disease. Dr. Atzenhoefer says physicians are provided a 3D, computer-based model of the heart’s arteries and their flow allowing them to virtually determine the severity of blockages. SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is the first to offer this non-invasive test in the SSM Health Wisconsin region.

2 DAYS AGO